The Decameron showrunner Kathleen Jordan said "anything is possible" for a potential Season 2 of the Netflix series.

The Decameron follows the journey of a band of nobles and their servants as they seek safe passage to Villa Santa in the face of the looming threat of the Black Death.

The series features an ensemble led by Tanya Reynolds, Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Leila Farzad, and many more. It was released on Netflix on July 25.

Tanya Reynolds

In an interview with TV Insider, The Decameron showrunner Kathleen Jordan talked about the show's future and the potential release of Season 2. She teased that there could be a version "that's more of an anthology" focusing on the remaining characters and new ones:

"Anything is possible. I love the characters on the show. I also think that there is a version in the future that’s more of an anthology where we take the players in a repertory theater and bring them to 16th-century France for a little touch of syphilis. We can never run out of diseases."

At the end of Season 1, Licisca (Tanya Reynolds), a servant, manages to survive the Black Death while revealing that Filomena, her master, is her half-sister.

Speaking with StyleCaster, Reynolds said that she hopes to see Licisca "in some position of power" instead of being a servant in a potential Season 2:

"I’ve always seen the show as a limited series because it ends and it’s not open in its ending. But I would love to do a second season because we all had so much fun. I would love to see Licisca in some position of power."

What to Expect in Possible The Decameron Season 2

While it is billed as a limited series, The Decameron showrunner Kathleen Jordan's hopeful update about a possible Season 2 presents many exciting story possibilities, especially after her comments about a potential anthology.

Season 1 has no shortage of deaths, with half of the main leads not making it out alive due to certain factors like the Black Death plague and being murdered by mercenaries.

The Decameron ends with the survivors leaving the Villa Santa amid the ongoing pandemic. Still, they can be seen laughing and celebrating in the Italian woods even though there is a plague.

If Season 2 does happen, an anthology approach is a welcome one since it allows the spotlight to be given to other characters and potentially focus on a new plague or timeframe.

Another way for The Decameron's potential sophomore season to showcase a fresh angle is to focus on new characters at a different location instead. Doing this could also pave the way for a crossover with the original Season 1 characters.

All episodes of The Decameron Season 1 are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about The Decameron & other Netflix shows:

Who Is Lou Gala? 5 Things to Know About Decameron Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Who Is Amar Chadha-Patel? 5 Things to Know About Decameron Actor - Wiki Bio Details

You Season 5: New Set Photo Confirms Joe's Worst Nightmare Will Come True