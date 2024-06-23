A new announcement from Netflix Animation has fans wondering if a proper Hotel Transylvania 5 is on the way.

The franchise, which follows Dracula running a resort getaway for monsters, is much bigger than one might realize. So far, it has spawned four different films and a television show.

Relative to the other entries, the fourth movie actually offered an inventive switcheroo for its story, as all the monsters found themselves stuck living as humans.

Now Netflix is ready to flip the script once again and offer a completely fresh take—but not in the way one might expect.

Is Motel Transylvania the Same as Hotel Transylvania 5?

At a big event held for the press on June 6, where The Direct was in attendance, Netflix Animation announced the existence of Motel Transylvania, a new animated series for the platform.

It's important to note how this project is not Hotel Transylvania 5 but, instead, a spin-off that will take the franchise in a different direction.

It will star two key characters fans know, in the form of Dracula and his daughter Mavis. The story longline teases that the two set up an entirely different resort for both humans and monsters in the California desert.

The full synopsis can be read below:

“Motel Transylvania is open for business, as Drac & Mavis take a break from their Transylvanian haunts to set up a brand new resort for humans and monsters in the California desert. Vampires and sunshine… what can go wrong!?”

Netflix

The show currently does not have a release date, but it is expected to drop at some point in 2025.

What Should Fans Expect from Motel Transylvania?

One thing to note is that the title of the spin-off specifically uses the term Motel, which does not exactly allude to a luxury experience. So, what exactly could Dracula and Mavis’s goal be with this new venture?

At the very least, an in-universe expansion of their brand could lead to some interesting developments as the franchise continues. Perhaps one day, fans could see a family-friendly satire on the wealthy monsters, akin to Max’s fan-favorite series, White Lotus.

This obviously isn't the first animated project the IP has created. The first aired for 26 episodes on the Disney Channel from 2017 to 2020 and served as a prequel to the events of the original films as it followed Mavis running everything while her father was away on business.

Even just the brief teases Netflix has released for Motel Transylvania seem to indicate that this project will be a few cuts above the first series, especially when it comes to the quality of its animation.

The cast of the series is not yet confirmed, but it feels likely that fans should expect more familiar faces to return for the series when it lands next year.

As for when a Hotel Transylvania 5 releases, fans will have to hope this animated series does well enough for that to happen.

Motel Transylvania is set t debut on Netflix in 2025.

