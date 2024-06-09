Will Sweet Tooth Season 4 Happen? Netflix Officially Confirms the Fate of the Series

Following the release of Sweet Tooth Season 3 on Netflix, should fans expect a Season 4?

Inspired by Jeff Lemire's comic book series, Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama series starring Christian Convery as Gus, a hybrid child living in a post-apocalyptic world.

Season 3's June 6 premiere involved a journey to Alaska in search of Gus' mother, but the question is whether this latest batch of Sweet Tooth episodes is the TV series' last.

Is Sweet Tooth Season 4 Happening?

According to Netflix's official Tudum site, Sweet Tooth Season 3 is the show's "concluding season," meaning fans shouldn't expect Season 4 of the fantastical Netflix series:

"Over the course of the series, the third and concluding season of which is now streaming on Netflix, a crumbling society searches for answers, including to one very big question: Which came first, the hybrids or the virus?"

Produced by Beth Schwartz, Susan Downey, and Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth first premiered on Netflix in 2021, and it was on the heels of Season 2's April 2023 release that the streamer first revealed Season 3 would be the show's last.

Shortly after Netflix announced Sweet Tooth would not receive a Season 4, series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jim Mickle told Variety that the show is, in ways, "exactly the story that I imagined we would tell:"

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going."

Should Fans Expect More On-Screen Sweet Tooth?

Since Sweet Tooth has been largely well-received, could fans see more on-screen adaptations of this property?

While Season 3 provided a fitting conclusion to Gus' story, the world of Sweet Tooth, its characters, and the third season's ending could all serve as inspiration for a spin-off or even a revival.

However, at this time, Netflix has yet to announce any future projects related to the property.

But if Season 3 continues to perform, and if streaming audiences continue to show interest in the show, further on-screen storytelling could be possible in the distant future.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

