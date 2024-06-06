The ending of Under Paris teases more from the shark-infested action film, hinting at a global infestation of bloodthirsty apex predators.

Arriving on Netflix on June 5, the French language horror movie sees a massive shark arrive in the Seine (the famous river running through the French city).

The film ends after a bloodbath, with the ocean predator wreaking havoc on the City of Light and spawning even more sharks throughout the city.

Under Paris Ending Infestation Explained

Netflix

After the shark-fuelled chaos caused throughout the film by its central chondrichthyan, Under Paris does not leave audiences with a happy ending.

Instead of defeating the ocean-dwelling big bad and sending it on its way, the Netflix movie's ending shows dire consequences for humans.

Under Paris culminates with Paris being flooded and the number of sharks in the city spiking rapidly after their breeding capabilities are shown to have increased earlier in the movie.

This means the city is lost as the massive predators' population explodes, leaving the humans in Paris to fend for themselves.

Netflix

Fans are left with a tease of what happened to the world following the Paris incident, hinting at a bigger problem globally.

After the credits, a map assumed to show the shark infestation spreading across the globe is shown, supposedly taking over humanity and sending the world into disarray.

Beyond that, nothing more is teased. No sequel has been announced to Under Paris, but given the open-ended nature of the ending and the introduction of this global infestation, more stories in this world feel possible.

How Did Paris Flood in Under Paris?

Netflix

Some have wondered about Paris flooding during the ending of Under Paris and how logistically that would make sense for the landlocked French metropolis.

While this left a portion of the audience confused, it does seem to be explained (at least somewhat) during the film.

The main reason for the flooding given is bombs being dropped on the city to hopefully eradicate the shark(s) terrorizing the city.

This provides at least some of an answer for how water rushed into the streets, but Paris being completely flooded by this sort of effort does feel a tad unrealistic, given the sheer amount of water needed to flood it.

A throwaway comment from the mayor of the French capital earlier in the film could, though, explain where all the water came from.

As fans on Reddit spotted, Anne Marivin's mayor character explains that the city has built reserve recycled water basins under the river that could be responsible.

This would have seen the bombs hit the city, breaking into these recycled reserves and sending rushes of water through the streets.

Both explanations may require some suspension of disbelief to make sense for viewers.

However, this movie is about a giant shark swimming hundreds of miles up the Seine and taking control of Paris, so it does not lean too hard into reality.

Under Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

