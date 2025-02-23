Fans now have new information about when Netflix has scheduled the removal date for Supernatural.

Created by Eric Kripke (who is hard at work developing Season 5 of The Boys), Supernatural became one of the most successful TV shows ever during the 2000s.

Led by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the series aired 327 episodes on The WB and The CW, becoming the longest-running live-action fantasy series in American history. The two played Sam and Dean Winchester, who tracked and killed dangerous supernatural beings across the country during the show's run.

According to What's On Netflix, Supernatural is likely scheduled to leave Netflix on December 18, 2025.

This is almost certainly due to The CW's preexisting deal with Netflix for Supernatural being set to lapse around that time. Fans saw a similar departure for The Originals, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, after The CW's agreement with Netflix for that series expired in September 2023.

Supernatural's deal was set to last for five years following the show's final episodes' airing, which came in November 2020.

While The Originals and other shows from The CW have left Netflix, the streamer could still renegotiate the deal to keep Supernatural available or bring it back at a later date.

Where Is Supernatural Streaming Now?

Although Supernatural will still be available to stream on Netflix until the end of 2025, it will not have a confirmed home until reports confirm otherwise.

After Supernatural ended, Max hosted a spin-off series called The Winchesters, telling the story of Sam and Dean's parents in their earlier days of hunting monsters after it first aired on The CW. Given the connection, Max could look to reunite the two stories by bringing Supernatural on board at some point soon.

Additionally, as mentioned previously, Netflix could renegotiate its deal with The CW to keep the series on its service or bring it back later.

Unfortunately, predicting what will happen to Supernatural from a streaming perspective is difficult without any concrete news about its status. However, considering its popularity nearly five years after its final episodes aired, fans should not have to wait long before finding out where they can revisit the story.

Supernatural is set to leave Netflix in December 2025, and it is available for purchase digitally.