That 90s Show Part 4 Release Status Addressed by Director

That '90s Show has yet to be renewed for Part 4, but Part 3's director Laura Preppon "really [hopes]" that the show will return on Netflix.

The comedy spinoff series of That '70s Show recently released Part 3 (aka Season 2, Part 2) which continues the story of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Preppon) teenage daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), as she deals with complex relationships with friends and family in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Season 1 was released on Netflix on January 23, 2023. It was then renewed by Netflix several weeks later after its debut season reached the streamer's Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries.

That '90s Show Season 2 was then split into two parts. Part 1 was released on June 27 while Part 2 premiered on August 22.

That 90s Show Director Talks About Part Season 4

Laura Preppon & Debra Jo Rupp

That '90s Show Season 2, Part 2 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder if Leia permanently stays in Point Place or if her drug-related decision could bring her back to Chicago with her mother, Donna, for good.

Speaking with The Wrap, That '90s Show star and director Laura Preppon said that the ending is intended to be "open-ended" by the writers due to the uncertainty surrounding its potential Part 4 (Season 3) renewal, admitting that she doesn't know "if the show is going to go longer" with a possible release of a Part 4:

"I don’t know if the show is going to go longer — I really hope it does, because the cast is wonderful … and crew is just phenomenal."

Preppon, who directed all eight episodes of Part 3, also said that she would love to "direct more [episodes]" and "be a part of [a potential] Part 4:"

"I’d love to direct more … and be a part of it, but I just don’t know what’s going to happen."

The That '70s Show alum also echoed the same sentiment when talking to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I really hope we get to do more.”

While story details about a potential Part 4 are still unknown, Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman in the series, spoke with Cinemablend about his hopes for his character in a possible Season 3, noting that he wants to see Red and Leia spend more time together and develop their bond:

"I don’t think we have really tapped into the relationship with our granddaughter in a way that in a way we were with Eric, Topher Grace. Now hopefully that’s something that will come in Season 3 more of. Our separate relationships with Topher and us as a couple opposite Topher was a big part of 'That ’70s Show,' and so far that hasn’t developed [with Leia], or it’s developing, but it hasn’t gotten to that point yet, so I think that’ll be one difference."

Will Netflix 'The '90s Show' Part 4 Ever Release?

Given that That '90s Show Part 3 just released on Netflix, news about its possible renewal could still emerge weeks later.

It is worth noting that Season 1 premiered on January 23 and news about its official renewal came on February 3, which was a gap of 11 days.

Season 2, Part 1 was released on June 27 while the announcement of Part 2's release being moved up from October 24 to August 22 arrived on July 30, a little over a month later.

It is possible that new information about That '90s Show could still come to light in the coming weeks, whether it is about its potential renewal or unexpected cancellation.

Netflix may still be waiting on how the entire second season will be received before announcing a potential Part 4.

Still, Laura Preppon's exciting comments and willingness to return to direct more episodes and potentially star in a possible Part 4 are an exciting development for the series.

Preppon's Donna had a significant role in Part 3 and having her pop up from time to time offers a nostalgic That '70s Show-infused feel to the series.

That '90s Show Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

