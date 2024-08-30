Actors Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo made their on-screen returns to lead the cast of Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power Season 2.

After learning that Sauron returned in human form, other characters such as Galadriel, Elrond, and Arondir will have to find a way to keep him at bay and protect the people of Middle-earth in The Rings of Power Season 2.

The show officially returned on Thursday, August 29 with a three-episode premiere (read about the full release schedule here).

Every Main Cast Member of The Rings of Power Season 2

Morfydd Clark - Galadriel

Morfydd Clark's Galadriel will continue to be one of the main protagonists in The Rings of Power Season 2.

After finding out that Sauron had secretly been by her side throughout Season 2, Galadriel will have to find a way to stop him from further influencing some of the most powerful and influential people of Middle-earth.

In the three episodes that have been released so far, Galadriel has claimed her own Ring of Power, which she may be forced to use throughout the season.

By the end of Episode 3, Galadriel is on her way to Eregion, where she will likely come face-to-face with Sauron once again, but this time in his Annatar form.

Clark can also be seen in Saint Maud, Crawl, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Robert Aramayo - Elrond

The Rings of Power Season 2 will also feature the return of actor Robert Aramayo as Elrond, an elf that was also seen later on in the timeline during The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 1, Elrond wanted to get rid of the three Rings of Power made for the Elves, as he thought Sauron could use them to corrupt their wearers and the Elves in general.

However, his efforts failed, as the rings made their way to Lindon and in the hands of Cirdan, Gil-galad, and Galadriel.

By the end of Episode 3, Elrond was promoted to lead a company of Elves to Eregion.

Aramayo's other roles include The Empty Man, The King's Man, and Antebellum.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson - Míriel

Cynthia Addai-Robinson's Míriel went through a lot in The Rings of Power Season 1. After the character finally agreed to send aid to the Elves, Míriel went to the Southlands with Galadriel and some others.

However, the eruption of Mount Doom left Míriel blind, and, after she returned to Numenor in Season 2, things only got worse as she found out her people no longer wanted her to rule and instead chose her cousin, Al-Pharazon, to usurp her throne.

Addai-Robinson can also be seen in The Accountant, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Colombiana.

Owain Arthur - Durin IV

A Lord of the Rings project isn't complete without at least a few Dwarves, and none are more prominent in the show than Owain Arthur's Prince Durin IV.

In Season 1, fans saw Durin agree to mine Mithril for Elrond behind his own father's back in the Mines of Moria.

This led to Durin and his father being at odds with one another when Season 2 started.

In the first three episodes of Season 2, Durin and his wife, Disa, were invited to Eregion to meet with Celebrimbor and Annatar.

Arthur's other acting credits include The Palace, The One and Only Ivan, and The Patrol.

Maxim Baldry - Isildur

When it comes to characters and their overall importance in the history of Middle-earth, Maxim Baldry's Isildur may be at the very top of that list.

At the time The Rings of Power takes place, fans haven't yet seen Isildur confront Sauron and become the bearer of the One Ring.

However, he still has a huge role in the show, and, in the early episodes of Season 2, found himself alone following the eruption of Mount Doom.

After making it out of a cave of spiders, Isildur finds himself in the presence of Arondir once again and is undoubtedly deciding what he needs to do next to get back to Numenor.

Baldry is also in Years and Years, Rome, and Skins.

Jim Broadbent - Snaggleroot

Snaggleroot has not yet been seen on-screen in The Rings of Power Season 2, but the character, who will be voiced by Jim Broadbent, was confirmed to be an Ent.

Ents are trees that completely come to life, have faces and (literal) limbs, and can talk.

In Episode 3, it teased that the Ents had a part to play in the forest where Isildur and Theo confronted some of Adar's men, so fans will likely get to meet Snaggleroot soon.

Broadbent played Professor Slughorn in the Harry Potter franchise, appeared in Game of Thrones as Maester Ebrose, and can also be seen in Another Year.

Gavi Singh Chera - Merimac

Merimac is another character who hasn't yet been seen in The Rings of Power Season 2, but he will be played by actor Gavi Singh Chera.

Merimac was confirmed to be a Stoor, which, in the source material, is a certain breed of Hobbits (similar to the Harfoots).

It is unknown which episode Merimac will make his debut.

Chera can also be seen in The Undeclared War.

Ismael Cruz Córdova - Arondir

Arondir is another character who made his return in The Rings of Power Season 2.

Played by actor Ismael Cruz Córdova, Arondir is an Elf who was particularly close with Bronwyn in Season 1.

Season 2 teased that Bronwyn's son, Theo, could actually be Arondir's son, but it has not been confirmed yet.

Córdova's other roles include In the Blood, Miss Bala, and Mary Queen of Scots.

Ben Daniels - Círdan

Círdan is a fan-favorite character from the source material who made his Rings of Power debut in Season 2, Episode 1.

The character, played by actor Ben Daniels, is the bearer of one of the three Rings of Power given to the Elves.

In Season 2, he is shown giving advice to Elrond, who is known as the oldest and wisest of the Elves in Middle-earth.

Daniels has also been cast in The Exorcist TV series, Flesh and Bone, and House of Cards.

Charles Edwards - Celebrimbor

Charles Edwards' Celebrimbor was one of the most vital characters in the overall plot of The Rings of Power Season 1, and that will definitely continue in Season 2.

In Season 1, Celebrimbor was responsible for creating the three Rings of Power that now sit on the fingers of the Elves.

Early on in Season 2, Sauron came back to Eregion to try to convince Celebrimbor to make more rings.

After turning into the Annatar form of himself, he succeeded in doing so, as it seems as though Celebrimbor is more than ready to continue their work.

Edwards is best known for his roles in The Crown, The Duke, and Batman Begins.

Kevin Eldon - Narvi

Kevin Eldon's Narvi has only briefly appeared in The Rings of Power Season 2 so far, but fans will definitely be familiar with his work in the future.

In the source material, Narvi is a dwarf who lives in Moria. He eventually helps make the Doors of Durin, which go on the West gate of Moria and are inscribed by Celebrimbor.

Eldon can also be seen in Hot Fuzz, Four Lions, and Hugo.

Trystan Gravelle - Pharazôn

Trystan Gravelle's Pharazôn is one of the most cunning characters in all of The Rings of Power. He is the cousin of Cynthia Addai-Robinson's Miriel but does not support her behind the scenes.

In Season 2, Pharazôn was shown plotting how he could usurp her, and he got the chance to do just that at the end of Episode 3 when the people began rioting at Miriel's coronation.

After one of Middle-earth's Great Eagles flew into the throne room of Numenor, the people took it as a sign that Pharazôn should be their ruler and began chanting his name.

Gravelle is also credited with roles in Anonymous, Beast, and Utopia.

Sam Hazeldine - Adar

Adar was an extremely important character in The Rings of Power Season 1, but Season 2 marked the first time fans saw Sam Hazeldine in the role, as he took over for Adar's former actor, Joseph Mawle.

In Season 2, Adar was shown killing Sauron in the opening scene. Later on, he had Sauron held hostage but did not know that it was really him since he had taken on a different form than he was used to seeing.

Hazeldine is best known for his work in Masters of the Air, Slow Horses, and Peaky Blinders.

Ciarán Hinds - The Dark Wizard

Ciarán Hinds plays the Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power Season 2, which is a character that was not introduced in Season 1.

Residing in Caras Gaer (which is in the lands of Rhun), the Dark Wizard is particularly interested in Daniel Weyman's The Stranger.

In Season 2, the Dark Wizard was shown resurrecting one of his acolytes that The Stranger killed in Season 1.

Hinds can also be seen as Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones, as Aberforth Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and as Pop in Belfast.

Ema Horvath - Eärien

Eärien is an original character played by Ema Horvath. As the daughter of Elendil and the sister of Isildur, many fans thought that it was odd The Rings of Power would create a brand new character since her family members are so important.

However, in Season 2, she was shown revealing the Palantir to the people of Numenor during Miriel's coronation, which set in motion the riot that eventually led to the people wanting Pharazon to be their leader.

It is unclear if Eärien will be loyal to her father or to Pharazon in future episodes.

Horvath is best known for her roles in What Lies Below, The Twoo Hundred Fifth, and Don't Look Deeper.

Markella Kavenagh's Nori Brandyfoot is the most prominent Harfoot that has been featured in The Rings of Power.

After discovering The Stranger in Season 1, she and her friend, Poppy, decided to try to help him, and the two eventually grew fairly close with him, but Nori definitely seemed to become closer.

At the end of Season 1, Nori decided to go with the Stranger on a journey of their own, but, early on in Season 2, it was revealed that Poppy followed them.

In Episode 2, Nori and Poppy are separated from The Stranger after he uses his powers to try to save them from riders from Caras Gaer.

Kavenagh has also played in My First Summer, True History of the Kelly Gang, and Romper Stomper.

Amelia Kenworthy - Mirdania

Amelia Kenworthy's Mirdania is another character who didn't make her Rings of Power debut until Season 2.

In the early episodes, Mirdania was seen at Eregion with Celebrimbor. It appears as though she was learning directly from Celebrimbor, as she is seen in the forge with him at multiple points.

Kenworthy's other acting credits include Irl, Messenger, and My Fault: London.

Rory Kinnear - Tom Bombadil

Many fans were surprised and also excited when it was announced that Rory Kinnear would be bringing Tom Bombadil to life for the first time in a live-action Lord of the Rings project.

The character still hasn't made an appearance through the first three episodes of Season 2, but he will most definitely make a big impact on the characters he comes across when he eventually shows up on-screen.

Kinnear can also be seen in The Imitation Game, Penny Dreadful, and four of the Daniel Craig James Bond films.

Selina Lo - Rían

Selina Lo's Rían has not yet appeared in The Rings of Power Season 2, but it has been confirmed that she will be an Elvish archer who will be a part of the Siege of Eregion, which will take place later on in Season 2.

Lo's other credits include Hellraiser, Boss Level, and One Child.

Calam Lynch - Camnir

Another character who has not yet been shown on-screen in The Rings of Power is Calam Lynch's Camnir.

All that is known about the character is that he is a talented Elvish mapmaker and knows Eregion like the back of his hand.

Lynch can also be seen in Dunkirk, Bridgerton, and Benediction.

Tanya Moodie - Gundabel

Tanya Moodie's Gundabel will likely be introduced in The Rings of Power at the same time as Gavi Singh Chera's character, as she will be playing Gundabel, the leader of the Stoors.

As mentioned, the Stoors are similar to Harfoots and will make an appearance at some point in Season 2.

Moodie's other roles include Empire of Light, Motherland, and A Discovery of Witches.

Geoff Morrell - Waldreg

Played by actor Jeff Morrell, Waldreg turned out to be one of the most important characters in The Rings of Power Season 1, as he was the person directly responsible for causing Mount Doom to erupt.

In Season 2, he was shown early on serving Adar and even beat up on Sauron while he was in Adar's dungeons. Because of his actions, Sauron promised Waldreg that he would kill him if he ever got released.

After Sauron convinced Adar to let him go free, Waldreg went to clean up the makeshift cell that Sauron was in when he was eaten by the warg/dog that was also down there.

Morrell is best known for his work in Rogue, Grass Roots, and Rake.

Tyroe Muhafidin - Theo

Tyroe Muhafidin's Theo was already featured in The Rings of Power Season 2.

After his mother, Bronwyn, was fatally injured in Season 1, she eventually passed away, leaving Theo an orphan.

It was teased that Arondir could actually be Theo's father, but Theo expressed his disinterest in Arondir taking care of him.

In Episode 3, Theo did help out Isildur when the latter wanted to get his horse back from Adar's men.

Muhafidin can also be seen in Dusk and Caravan.

Peter Mullan - Durin III

Since Durin IV is the prince, his father, Durin IV (played by actor Peter Mullan) is the king of their people.

At the beginning of Season 2, Durin IV and Durin III were still at odds with one another.

However, as time passed, the former apologized to his father and spoke with him about the rings Celebrimbor and Annatar wanted to make for the dwarves.

In the future, fans will see Durin III become the first dwarf to wear a Ring of Power.

Mullan is best known for his roles in The Magdalene Sisters, Children of Men, and Warhorse.

Sophia Nomvete - Disa

Sophia Nomvete's Disa is the wife of Durin IV and an important character in The Rings of Power.

Early on in Season 2, she met with both her husband and her father-in-law to mend their broken relationship and apologize to each other.

She also traveled with Durin IV to Eregion to meet Celebrimbor and Annatar.

Nomvete's other roles include Mafia Mamma, Wednesday, and Baldur's Gate III.

Lloyd Owen - Elendil

Elendil is played by actor Lloyd Owen in The Rings of Power, and many fans know just how important the character is to the overall story told throughout The Lord of the Rings franchise.

In Season 1 of the show, Elendil had to leave Middle-earth not knowing if his son, Isildur, had survived the eruption of Mount Doom.

In Season 2, he was shown talking with Miriel, and was then present at her coronation trying to fight for her. However, her loyalty to her may be tested now that she admitted to using a Palantir.

Owen's most notable roles are in Miss Potter, Apollo 18, and The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

Megan Richards - Poppy Proudfellow

After Season 1 ended with Nori and The Stranger going off on a journey together, many didn't know if Megan Richards' Poppy would have as big of a role in Season 2.

However, it was revealed early on in the new installment that Poppy had been following Nori and The Stranger for some time, and she even brought them some food from the Harfoots' company.

Unfortunately, Poppy and Nori got separated from The Stranger in the desert, so their current fate is unknown.

Richards can also be seen in Wanderlust, Doctors, and Black Myth: Wukong.

Alex Tarrant - Valandil

Alex Tarrant's Valandil was seen in Season 1 as a Numenorean soldier and a friend of Isildur's.

Valandil was the one to report Isildur's death to Elendil after the eruption of Mount Doom, and he likely went back to Numenor with the rest of his people.

He briefly appeared in Numenor in Season 2, Episode 3 and can be seen talking to Kemen.

Tarrant's other roles are in NCIS Hawai'i, Night Raiders, and 800 Words.

Nia Towle - Estrid

Estrid is a brand new character that was introduced in The Rings of Power Season 2.

After she was found by Isildur following his escape from the spider cave, Estrid accompanied him back to where Arondir and the other Southlanders were staying.

Isildur seemed to be getting pretty close to Estrid, especially when they were beside a campfire, but it was then revealed that she had the mark of Sauron on the back of her neck.

Towle can also be seen in Rocketman and Persuasion.

Charlie Vickers - Sauron / Annatar

In The Rings of Power Season 2, Charlie Vickers' Sauron finally changed into his Annatar form, meaning that he is about to completely deceive the Elves (especially Celebrimbor) and the rest of the Rings of Power will be created.

A flashback sequence in Season 2, Episode 1 showed exactly how Sauron came to take on the appearance of Halbrand. In the present time, after spending a few days in Adar's cell, he was permitted to leave after convincing Adar that he would aid him.

However, he just said that to get to Eregion, where he eventually walked into Celebrimbor's furnace and came out with a completely new appearance, claiming to be Annatar, the Lord of Gifts.

Vickers can also be seen in Medici and Palm Beach.

Jack Lowden - Sauron's previous form

Jack Lowden only made a brief appearance in the opening scene of The Rings of Power Season 2, but it was still extremely impactful.

Lowden's version of Sauron was shown trying to gain the allegiance of Adar and a group of Orcs when one of them snuck up on him.

He killed that Orc and then it appeared as though the others would pledge their loyalty to him, but then Adar used Sauron's crown to stab him in the back.

After falling down, the Orcs began to stab him repeatedly, but just as they all thought he was dead, a beam of light came from his body that caused the entire area to freeze.

After that, it was revealed that that specific body of Sauron's was gone, but that his spirit lived on.

Lowden is best known for his work in Small Axe, Dunkirk, and Benediction.

Leon Wadham - Kemen

Kemen is played by actor Leon Wadham in The Rings of Power and is the son of Pharazon.

The character always seems as though he is trying to win the approval of his father, which may cause him to make some rash decisions in the future.

Wadham can also be seen in School Night, Moving, and Blankets.

Benjamin Walker - Gil-galad / Damrod

Benjamin Walker brought his acting skills to The Rings of Power Season 1 to portray Gil-galad, and he reprised that role too. However, he also took on the voice role of another character who couldn't possibly be any more different from Gil-galad, and that is the troll known as Damrod.

Gil-galad appeared throughout the first three episodes of Season 2 and eventually claimed a Ring of Power for himself.

He also instructed Galadriel to go to Eregion with a company of Elves that Elrond was made the leader of.

Walker's other character, Damrod, also made a brief appearance in the Season 2 premiere, showing up in Mordor to talk with Adar. The troll is fearsome and massive in size, and will definitely be a tough enemy for the protagonists to fight against.

Walker is best known for his roles in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, The Choice, and In the Heart of the Sea.

Daniel Weyman - The Stranger

The Stranger is played by actor Daniel Weyman and is one of the central characters in The Rings of Power.

In Season 1, The Stranger came to Middle-earth in a comet and tried to figure out who he was and his purpose.

At the end of Season 1, it hinted that he could be Gandalf, the popular character from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings (read more about how those connections deepen in Season 2).

In the first three episodes of Season 2, he was shown wandering the wastelands of Rhun with Nori and Poppy until they were ambushed by riders from Caras Gaer.

After using his powers, The Stranger inadvertently causes himself to be separated from Nori and Poppy, so he will undoubtedly try to find them as the season goes on.

Weyman can also be seen in Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness, and Foyle's War.

Olivia Williams - Winterblossom

Olivia Williams is another actor who is set to debut in The Rings of Power Season 2.

Not much is known about her character except that it will be an Entwife named Winterblossom.

She will likely be seen alongside Snaggleroot.

Williams is best known for her roles in The Ghost Writer, An Education, and Rushmore.

Gabriel Akuwudike - Hagen

Gabriel Akuwudike's Hagen is another character who will make their debut in The Rings of Power Season 2.

The character was not shown in the first three episodes, and Hagen is not a character from the source material, so fans will have to wait to see who he is.

Akuwudike can also be seen in 1917, Berlin Station, and Game of Thrones.

Yasen Zates Atour - Brânk

Like Hagen, Yasen Zates Atour's Brânk is another character that has not yet been seen and a character not in the source material.

However, it was confirmed that he will play some role in The Rings of Power Season 2.

Atour is best known for his work in The Witcher, Young Wallander, and Robin Hood.

Nicholas Woodeson - Diarmid

Once again, Nicholas Woodeson's Diarmid has not yet appeared in The Rings of Power Season 2, but his role was previously confirmed.

No details were given regarding the character, however.

Woodeson has also been credited in Skyfall, John Carter, and The Man Who Knew Too Little.

Stuart Bowman - Barduk

Stuart Bowman will be bringing Barduk to life in The Rings of Power Season 2, but he has also not yet been featured in the season's first three episodes.

No details have been revealed regarding Bowman's character.

Bowman can also be seen in Versailles, Slow West, and Macbeth.

Will Keen - Lord Belzagar

Will Keen's Lord Belzagar appeared in The Rings of Power Season 2 as Pharazon's biggest supporter in Numenor.

When the eagle flew into the throne room, Belzagar began the chants for Pharazon, He will likely end up being Pharazon's right-hand man.

Keen can also be seen in Operation Mincemeat, Victor Frankenstein, and Wolf Hall.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes are released every Thursday.

