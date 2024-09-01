Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 2 provides an overview of what is happening in Khazad-dûm and Sauron's continued manipulation behind-the-scenes.

The latest season of the Lord of the Rings prequel series on Prime Video continues to tell the story of the tension-filled and brutal war between the free peoples of Middle-earth and the overarching villain Sauron.

At the end of Episode 1, Sauron manages to forge a partnership with Celebrimbor while Cirdan, Gil-galad, and Galadriel each claim three rings of power.

Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 29.

Every Main Cast Member of Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 2

Morfydd Clark - Galadriel

Morfydd Clark

Morfydd Clark is back as Galadriel in Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 2.

Galadriel, who has her own Ring of Power, is on a quest to end Sauron's reign once and for all.

The elven commander also has a lot on her plate in the show's sophomore run, such as earning back the trust of her fellow elves after being deceived by Sauron in Season 1.

Episode 2 sees Galadriel being concerned over the potential of seeing Celebrimbor and Sauron together.

Her vision where she saw Celebrimbor announcing Sauron's return only makes matters worse (little does she know, though, Celebrimbor and Sauron are set to join forces soon).

Clark is known for her roles in Saint Maud, Crawl, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Robert Aramayo - Elrond

Robert Aramayo

Robert Aramayo plays Elrond, Galadriel and the High King's trusted ally who wants to destroy the three rings since he believes that Sauron will use them to conquer the world.

While his efforts to destroy the rings failed in Episode 1, the following installment sees Galadriel seeking his help to go to Eregion to check on Celebrimbor's status and to see if Sauron has yet to manipulate him.

Aramayo's notable credits include The Empty Man, The King's Man, and Antebellum.

Ben Daniels - Círdan

Ben Daniels

Ben Daniels reprises his role as Círdan, the owner of one of the three rings given to the Elves.

Season 2's second episode sees Elrond showing disdain over the fact that Cirdan took one of the rings, noting that he should fear its power since it might corrupt him.

Daniels can be seen in The Exorcist TV series, Flesh and Bone, and House of Cards.

Charles Edwards - Celebrimbor

Charles Edwards

Charles Edwards stars as Celebrimbor, the one responsible for creating the three Rings of Power that are currently held by Cirdan, Gil-galad, and Galadriel.

Celebrimbor appears in Galadriel's vision in Episode 2 where he implies that Sauron has arrived and he also recites a poem about the rings made for the Elves, Dwarves, and Men.

In the present timeline, Celebrimbor tries to reject Sauron's (posing as Halbrand) entry to Eregion, but the latter's persistence eventually leads to his arrival.

Celebrimbor is manipulated by Sauron into making him say yes to making more rings. How? Sauron simply uses his words, calling Celebrimbor an angel "sent to bring guidance to the ears of the wise" and even calling him a future "Lord of the Rings."

Fans may recognize Edwards for his roles in The Crown, The Duke, and Batman Begins.

Benjamin Walker - Gil-galad

Benjamin Walker

Gil-galad (played by Benjamin Walker) is the High King of Noldor in Middle Earth, meaning that he has the highest authority among Elves.

Gil-galad confides with Galadriel about Sauron's next move, with the latter telling him that the villain's next move is to seek Celebrimbor to make more rings.

Although Galadriel tries to go to Eregion to warn Celebrimbor, Gil-galad rejects her request, pointing out that the ring-maker is safe in his location.

The High King, who also possesses one of the rings, says that he's only trying to protect Galadriel since Sauron can manipulate others and bend them to his will.

Walker previously appeared in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, The Choice, and In the Heart of the Sea.

Ciarán Hinds - The Dark Wizard

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds plays the Dark Wizard of Caras Gaer. He appears interested in The Stranger who is seen traveling alongside two Harfoots, Nori and Poppy.

In Season 2, Episode 2, the Dark Wizard resurrects the Dweller to ask about her report regarding the famed Stranger.

Hinds' most recognizable roles include playing Aberforth Dumbledore in the two-part Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movies, Tom Sheridan in The Dry, and Roy Bland in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Charlie Vickers - Sauron / Annatar

Charlie Vickers

Charlie Vickers brings Sauron to life in Rings of Power Season 2. In Episode 2, though, he still poses as Halbrand in order to gain entry to Eregion and persuade Celebrimbor into making more rings.

Sauron uses his evil manipulation skills to lure those close to Celebrimbor into gaining access to him so that he can put his plan to fruition.

Later in the episode, he transforms into Annatar (aka the Lord of the Gifts), proclaiming himself as Celebrimbor's partner in the grand scheme of things.

Vickers is best known for his roles in Palm Beach, Medici, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Owain Arthur - Durin IV

Owain Arthur

Owain Arthur plays Durin IV, a former prince who was banished from the kingdom by his father after mining Mithril in the Mines of Moria for Elrond.

Season 2, Episode 2 sees Durin IV adjusting to his new life as an outcast alongside his wife, Disa.

Things take a turn after Khazad-dûm suffers a grievous tremor due to a massive aftershock and it leads to a situation where Durin IV needs to make an important decision.

Arthur appeared in The Palace, The One and Only Ivan, and The Patrol.

Sophia Nomvete - Disa

Sophia Nomvete

Sophia Nomvete returns as Disa, Prince Durin's wife who stands by him after he was cast out from his kingdom by his father, King Durin.

Disa continues to support her husband in Episode 2, reminding him that her love for him didn't change even if he was stripped of the title of prince. She even proclaims, "I'm bound to the dwarf I love."

Nomvete has credits in Mafia Mamma, Wednesday, and Baldur's Gate III.

Peter Mullan - King Durin III

Peter Mullan

Peter Mullan's King Durin III is the king of the elves and Durin IV's father who banished his son from his kingdom.

In Episode 2, Princess Disa, Durin IV's wife, tries to persuade the king to make amends with his son, but it does not end well.

Fans may recognize Mullan for his roles in The Magdalene Sisters, Children of Men, and Warhorse.

Daniel Weyman - The Stranger

Daniel Weyman

Daniel Weyman's The Stranger is a powerful Istar (who is theorized by many as the famed Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies).

Season 2, Episode 2 sees The Stranger traveling with his friends, Nori and Poppy. He is also being targeted by The Dark Wizard since he sees him as a threat to his power.

Weyman's notable credits include Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness, and Foyle's War.

Markella Kavenagh - Nori

Markella Kavenagh

Markella Kavenagh plays Nori, one of The Stranger's Harfoot friends who joins him in his travels out in the desert.

During their travel, Nori tries to give The Stranger a name, but she gets a valuable lesson about not choosing one. He tells her, "No one can give you a name. It is yours already. It is who you are."

Kavenagh starred in My First Summer, True History of the Kelly Gang, and Romper Stomper.

Megan Richards - Poppy

Megan Richards

Megan Richards portrays Poppy, Nori's friend and The Stranger's companion during his travels in the desert.

Poppy, who is also a Harfoot, serves as the trio's navigator, but her being unsure of directions leads them to a dangerous situation.

Richards' acting resume includes Wanderlust, Doctors, and Black Myth: Wukong.

Briddie Sison - Dweller

Briddie Sison

Briddie Sison is part of Season 2, Episode 2's cast as the Dweller, the being whom The Stranger killed but gets resurrected by The Dark Wizard to report about how strong their enemy is.

She also tells the Dark Wizard about Sauron's presence.

Sison is a rising star whose credits include Cowboy Bepop, The Justice of Bunny King, and Shortland Street.

Freddie Bowerman - Commander of the East

Freddie Bowerman

Freddie Bowerman plays the Commander of the East in Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 2.

The commander attends the High King's meeting to alert their troops about Sauron's potential danger.

Bowerman's other major credits include SAS Rogue Heroes and Escaping Fort 13.

Jeany Spark - Commander of the South

Jeany Spark

Jeany Spark joins the cast of Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 2 as Commander of the South.

As one of the commanders, she appears during the meeting with the High King to discuss their next moves concerning Sauron.

Spark can be seen in The Fifth Estate, Red Lights, and Professor T.

Amelia Kenworthy - Mirdania

Amelia Kenworthy

Amelia Kenworthy joins Rings of Power Season 2 as she portrays Mirdania, Celebrimbor's assistant whom Sauron attempts to manipulate to allow him inside Eregion.

Kenworthy's other acting credits include Irl, Messenger, and My Fault: London.

Yasen Zates Atour - Brânk

Yasen Zates Atour

Yasen Zates Atour portrays a masked mortal named Brânk who is a tracker working for The Dark Wizard.

He vows to bring the Istar (The Stranger) to the wizard by using the stranger's friends as a way to capture him once and for all.

Atour is best known for his work in The Witcher, Young Wallander, and Robin Hood.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes are released every Thursday.

