Morfydd Clark's Galadriel and Robert Aramayo's Elrond were featured front and center in Season 2, Episode 4 of Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power.

After a three-episode premiere, The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 focused on only a few of the show's many plotlines, specifically highlighting the character arcs of Galadriel, Elrond, Arondir, Isildur, and the Stranger.

However, Episode 4 also introduced some brand new characters who will undoubtedly play a major role in the series moving forward.

Every Main Cast Member of Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4

Morfydd Clark - Galadriel

Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark's Galadriel was heavily featured in the Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 as she, Elrond, and a small company of Elves began their journey from Lindon to Eregion.

The journey to Eregion was supposed to be simple, but Galadriel discovered that the Elves that had been initially sent to Eregion had been killed, which led to a showdown between Galadriel's group of warriors and undead Barrow-wights who had been resurrected by Sauron.

At the end of the episode, Galadriel and the others stumbled upon Adar and his army, causing Galadriel to stay and fight them off for as long as she could while the others escaped.

Unfortunately for her, she was ultimately captured by Adar, but she did give her Ring of Power to Elrond, so she at least doesn't have to worry about that falling into Adar's hands.

Clark is known for her roles in Saint Maud, Crawl, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Robert Aramayo - Elrond

Amazon Prime Video

It was revealed in Episode 3 that Elrond would be the one leading the company of Elves to Eregion instead of Galadriel, and the power struggle between the two was on display in Episode 4.

Elrond felt as though Galadriel was making decisions solely based on what her Ring of Power was telling her, so he had a hard time trusting her.

However, they fought the Barrow-wights together but were ultimately separated when Galadriel was captured by Adar. The last fans saw if Elrond in Episode 4, he and the other Elves were on their way back to Lindon.

Aramayo's notable credits include The Empty Man, The King's Man, and Antebellum.

Ciarán Hinds - The Dark Wizard

Amazon Prime Video

Ciarán Hinds' The Dark Wizard is a mysterious character who fans still don't know the true identity of, much like the Stranger.

The Dark Wizard only made a brief appearance in Episode 4, but he did make his intentions known - to find the Stranger and deal with him himself.

While the Dark Wizard's identity is still a mystery, it was revealed by Tom Bombadil that he, like the Stranger, is an Istar, meaning that he can only be one of five characters (Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, or one of the two Blue Wizards) if the show continues to follow Tolkien lore.

Hinds' most recognizable roles include playing Aberforth Dumbledore in the two-part Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movies, Tom Sheridan in The Dry, and Roy Bland in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Daniel Weyman - The Stranger

Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Weyman's The Stranger continued his own personal journey of finding out who he really is in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4.

After he was separated from Nori and Poppy in Episode 3, The Stranger continued journeying through Rhun in Episode 4.

After a bit of traveling, he finally found another person, although it wasn't Nori or Poppy, but rather Tom Bombadil, a character who made his live-action Lord of the Rings debut in Episode 4 despite playing an important role in the books.

The Stranger was welcomed in by Tom, who fed him, gave him some clean clothes, and even let him take a bath.

After a conversation between the two regarding the Dark Wizard and how The Stranger can harness his powers through a staff, The Stranger realizes that Tom is the person he had unknowingly been searching for all along.

Weyman's notable credits include Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness, and Foyle's War.

Markella Kavenagh - Nori

Amazon Prime Video

As mentioned, Markella Kavenagh's Nori was separated from The Stranger.

However, in Episode 4, it was revealed that she at least still had Poppy by her side, and the two attempted to find their friend before running across someone who looked almost exactly like a Harfoot.

After revealing that he identified as a Stoor and not a Harfoot, this man (named Merimac) took Nori and Poppy to his village, where they were introduced to the leader of the Stoors, Gundabel.

The Dark Wizard's riders eventually found the Stoors' village, but Gundabel protected Nori and Poppy from them. It was then revealed that the Harfoots were actually related to the Stoors through Sadoc, the leader of the Harfoots.

Kavenagh has also played in My First Summer, True History of the Kelly Gang, and Romper Stomper.

Megan Richards - Poppy Proudfellow

Amazon Prime Video

Megan Richards' Poppy Proudfellow found herself alongside Nori after they had been separated from The Stranger.

She traveled with Nori to the Stoors' village and even seemed to have a bit of a crush on Merimac, the original Stoor that they met.

Richards can also be seen in Wanderlust, Doctors, and Black Myth: Wukong.

Rory Kinnear - Tom Bombadil

Amazon Prime Video

Fans have wanted to see Tom Bombadil on-screen in a Lord of the Rings project for decades, and those wishes were finally granted in Season 2, Episode 4 of The Rings of Power when Rory Kinnear showed up as the jolly yet mysterious character.

Tom was coincidentally the one who The Stranger stumbled upon as he journeyed through the desert, and the two eventually got to know one another as the episode went on.

Kinnear's character helped the Stranger in his time of need and even revealed some important information regarding the Dark Wizard.

Kinnear can also be seen in The Imitation Game, Penny Dreadful, and four of the Daniel Craig James Bond films.

Maxim Baldry - Isildur

Amazon Prime Video

In Episode 4, Maxim Baldry's Isildur was still staying with Arondir and the people of the Southlands, along with his new friend (or so he thought) Estrid.

After Theo mysteriously vanished in Episode 3, Isildur and the others went to look for him.

However, Arondir revealed to Isildur that Estrid was, in fact, bearing the mark of Adar, which made Isildur very leary of her.

Eventually, Isildur and Arondir were attacked by a mysterious worm-like creature and even found themselves in the presence of Ents.

They, along with Estrid (who later proved herself to be helping them) eventually found Theo, discovering that the Ents had taken him.

Baldry is also in Years and Years, Rome, and Skins.

Ismael Cruz Córdova - Arondir

Amazon Prime Video

Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir was closely tied to Isildur in Episode 4, as the two worked together to find Theo.

after they were confronted by the Ents (who thought they were there to cut down trees), Arondir was the one who talked to them and assured them that they would preserve the forest, essentially creating trust between the Southlanders and the Ents.

In a heartwarming moment near the end of the episode, Arondir and Theo shared a hug after Theo was rescued, furthering the speculation that Arondir could be his birth father.

Córdova's other roles include In the Blood, Miss Bala, and Mary Queen of Scots.

Nia Towle - Estrid

Amazon Prime Video

It was revealed in Episode 3 that Nia Towle's Estrid secretly bore the mark of Adar on the back of her neck, teasing that she could turn on Isildur and the other Southlanders at any moment.

However, Arondir found out that she was hiding the mark and revealed it to Isildur.

This led to Estrid being bound as she traveled with Isildur and Arondir to find Theo, but she ultimately proved herself after she helped them escape the worm-like creature in the wilderness (or so they thought).

Unfortunately, Estrid did decide to turn on Isildur after he freed her, but she was attacked by an Ent who thought she was going to use a sword to cut down the trees.

After Theo was rescued and Estrid recovered from being knocked out, she and Isildur had a brief moment together. However, just as they were about to kiss, Estrid heard someone call her name.

This person (named Hagen) appeared to be her partner in some sort of way, teasing that there may eventually be some tension between he and Isildur in the future.

Towle can also be seen in Rocketman and Persuasion.

Tyroe Muhafidin - Theo

Amazon Prime Video

Tyroe Muhafidin returned in Season 2, Episode 4 as Theo, but he only appeared in a couple of scenes.

After disappearing in Episode 3, it was revealed that Theo had been captured by Ents and placed in a sort of makeshift prison made of tree branches.

However, he was ultimately freed by the Ents at the end of the episode, reuniting with Arondir.

Muhafidin can also be seen in Dusk and Caravan.

Tanya Moodie - Gundabel

Amazon Prime Video

Tanya Moodie's Gundabel was revealed to be the leader of the Stoors, a Hobbit-like race of people living in Rhun.

Gundabel and the Stoors were introduced to Nori and Poppy in Episode 4, but, thinking that they were spies, Gundabel tied Nori and Poppy up.

However, after riders sent by the Dark Wizard came into the Stoors' village looking for Nori and Poppy, Gundabel lied to them and said they weren't there.

Near the end of the episode, she revealed that the Harfoots actually descended from the Stoors, as one of Sadoc's ancestors originally set out to look for a paradise-like land where people could dig holes in the ground and live out of them (which fans know will eventually be the Shire).

Moodie's other roles include Empire of Light, Motherland, and A Discovery of Witches.

Gavi Singh Chera - Merimac

Amazon Prime Video

Gavi Singh Chera was introduced in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 4 as Merimac.

Merimac was the first Stoor who Nori and Poppy came across on their journey. he eventually led them to the Stoors' village but was reprimanded by Gundabel for bringing outsiders in.

Chera can also be seen in The Undeclared War.

Jim Broadbent - Snaggleroot

Warner Bros.

Legendary actor Jim Broadbent brought his voice acting talents to The Rings of Power in Season 2, Episode 4 when he was introduced as a male Ent named Snaggleroot.

Snaggleroot was one of the Ents who captured Theo and then attacked Arondir, Isildur, and Estrid.

However, after talking with Arondir, he and the female Ent decided to let Theo go.

Broadbent played Professor Slughorn in the Harry Potter franchise, appeared in Game of Thrones as Maester Ebrose, and can also be seen in Another Year.

Olivia Williams - Winterblossom

Maps to the Stars

Olivia Williams voiced the other Ent, Winterblossom, in Season 2, Episode 4.

Winterblossom seemed a lot more protective of the trees than Snaggleroot was, as she actively tried to attack Arondir, Estrid, and Isildur.

However, she began to trust Arondir after he touched one of her branches and assured her that they would work to protect the forest, ultimately giving him one of the flowers that grew on her branches.

Williams is best known for her roles in The Ghost Writer, An Education, and Rushmore.

Sam Hazeldine - Adar

Amazon Prime Video

Sam Hazeldine was briefly featured in Season 2, Episode 4 as Adar.

After it was revealed that Adar and his army of orcs were ready to attack, they immediately began traveling.

However, at the end of Episode 4, they came across Galadriel and the other elves. The others managed to escape, but, in the final shot of the episode, Adar revealed himself to Galadriel and captured her.

Hazeldine is best known for his work in Masters of the Air, Slow Horses, and Peaky Blinders.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes are released every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.