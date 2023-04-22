The Diplomat Cast: 11 Main Actors & Who They Play In Netflix Series

Netflix has taken the dive back into the world of deep political thrillers with its latest star-studded affair The Diplomat.

The streaming series comes from The West Wing writer Debora Cahn and features a stacked cast, filled with familiar faces, playing in the world of international diplomacy.

Following an American diplomat who is thrust into the public eye after being asked to become the next US ambassador to England, The Diplomat has garnered glowing reviews for its "pitch-perfect" first season, headlined by the likes of Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and David Gyasi.

Every Confirmed Actor/Character in Netflix's The Diplomat

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Playing the titular diplomat in this Netflix drama is Emmy-winner Keri Russell. Russell portrays Kate Wyler, a US government official who after working for much of her career behind the scenes on various war efforts, is offered the role of US ambassador to the United Kingdom, a much more public-facing and formal position.

Russell is best known for her work on hit TV series like Felicity and The Americans, also appearing in major blockbuster films like 2019's Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Taking on the part of Kate Wyler's husband Hal is Rufus Sewell. After having been deeply embedded in the world of US politics for years as well, Sewell's The Diplomat character is not used to letting his wife enjoy the spotlight, so her new position as ambassador to the UK will surely be the cause of some tension.

Audiences will recognize Sewell from films like A Knights Tale, where he starred opposite The Dark Knight's Heath Ledger. He has also made plenty of TV appearances across his illustrious, popping up in series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Man in High Castle.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison

British actor David Gyasi comes into The Diplomat as the British foreign secretary under Prime Minister Trowbridge. After realizing the potential threat the Prime Minister poses to the country, Austin comes to rely on Keri Russell's Kateas someone to help him in the game of political chess as the center of the series.

Gyasi was heard in last year's The Sandman adaptation on Netflix, as the voice of the Grey Cat, and he's worked with A-list filmmakers like Christopher Nolan (Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises), the Wachowski Twins (Cloud Atlas), and Alex Garland (Annihilation)

Ato Esandoh as Stuart Hayford

In the same way that Batman is not complete without his Robin, no Kate Wyler is not complete without her right-hand-man Stuart Hayford. Played by Ato Esandoh, Stuart is the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in London, relaying the latest info from the White House to Keri Russell's UK ambassador and guiding her in her new post.

Esnadoh is familiar with working on a Netflix project, having previously appeared in the sci-fi epic Altered Carbon. The actor has also taken on roles in Jason Bourne, Garden State, and Blood Diamond.

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge

Filling the seat of The Diplomat's version of the British Prime Minister is Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge. Kinner's PM is described as "foul-mouthed and volatile," ready to escalate conflicts at the flick of a switch. This causes plenty of trouble for both Keri Russell's titular diplomat, along with David Gyasi's Austin Dennison.

This is not the first time Kinnear has played the Prime Minister, having previously played the PM in the hit Netflix anthology series Black Mirror. The British actor will also be familiar to fans of Daniel Craig's James Bond films after he took on the role of Tanner in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Ali Ahn's Eidra Park is the chief of the CIA station in London (aka one of the largest CIA hubs in the world). Playing the middleman between the CIA and British intelligence agency MI6 Eidra is a valuable member of Kate Wyler's political team.

Ali Ahn has appeared in a number of hit series including Supernatural and Billions, and she'll also join the MCU soon with a role alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Having her eyes studiously fixed on Katy's political future is Nana Mensah's Billie Appiah. Mensah's character is stateside for much of the new Netflix series, filling the seat of U.S. Secretary of State. Having previously run campaigns with Ato Esandoh's Stuart, Billie sees bigger things on the horizon for Keri Russell's main character.

Nana Mensah is known for her roles in 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, and the Pete Davidson-led movie, King of Staten Island.

Michael McKean as U.S. President Rayburn

Sitting in The Diplomat's oval office is none other than Michael McKean as U.S. President Rayburn. When the series kicks off McKean's commander-in-chief is desperate to restore America's position on the world stage.

McKean has a lengthy resume including roles in Better Call Saul, Best in Show, and 1985's cult classic Clue.

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Longtime Hollywood veteran Miguel Sandoval takes on the world of US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon. Tensions between Keri Russell's Katy and Miguel flare with the Secretary of State looking to advance in his own political career, not loving the idea of Katy's reckless behavior that landed her in the US embassy to the UK.

Sandoval can be seen in a number of Hollywood heavy-hitters including Jurassic Park, Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, and Clear and Present Danger.

Celia Imrie as Margaret “Meg” Roylin

Netflix's official press release for The Diplomat dubbed Celia Imrie's Margaret “Meg” Roylin as "political kryptonite." This former - and unofficially current - advisor to the English Prime Minister is shrewd in nature, always pushing her own agenda, no matter how good the deal may seem.

Celia Imrie has an extensive resume, with credits in titles such as the Bridget Jones films, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

T’nia Miller as Cecilia Dennison

British actress T'nia Miller plays the sister of David Gyasi's Austin Dennison. She does not play in the world of politics, but living with her brother, this firecracker is sure to get roped into at some point throughout the series.

Miller has been a part of a number of Netflix projects over the years like Sex Education and Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor. The actress is next set to partner Flanagan again on his upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher mini-series.

The Diplomat is streaming on Netflix worldwide now.