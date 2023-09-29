Here’s a list of the full cast from Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi epic The Creator.

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t a new concept in sci-fi storytelling, but The Creator is hoping to add its own unique spin on the topic.

The film inhabits a world where the Western world has banned all AI. However, in the East, New Asia continued development of the technology, leading to war brewing between both sides.

Enter Joshua, played by John David Washington. Joshua is put back into action years after his undercover mission goes tragically wrong, only to end up forced into protecting a young AI girl named Alphie, who could be the key to ending the war itself.

The Cast, Characters, and Actors of The Creator

Joshua - John David Washington

John David Washington

At the beginning of the movie, the story sees Joshua (played by John David Washington) as an undercover American soldier in Asia. During an attack on his location, he is separated from his wife, who is believed to have perished that night.

Five years later, a broken Joshua is forced to return to duty when he’s aimed at locating and destroying an AI superweapon—leading him straight to Madeleine Yuna Voyles’ Alphie, a 6-year-old.

Gareth Edwards, the director of the film, summed up the character’s journey by stating that it follows “a reluctant father figure [who] must help a child through the metaphorical woods to find his wife:”

“Here we have a protagonist who goes on this journey through this futuristic war zone and starts to question what he thought was true. As a society, we’re going on that journey now, whether we like it or not, about AI. Is it real? Is it really a person that we’re talking to? While the film raises a lot of questions about technology and AI, at its core, ‘The Creator’ is also a fairy tale. A reluctant father figure must help a child through the metaphorical woods to find his wife. What he wants is love from his wife. But what he really needs is to love this child.”

Washington’s biggest projects as of late were starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet as well as HBO's Ballers.

Alphie - Madeleine Yuna Voyles

Madeleine Yuna Voyles

Madeleine Yuna Voyles' Alphie is a 6-year-old AI child who is the super weapon that the United States fears so much. The young child is forced into the protection of Joshua, who hopes she will lead him to his long-lost wife.

Edwards revealed that Madeline Yuna Voyles was “the first person to audition,” and they knew immediately she was the perfect choice:

“We got tapes from hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of kids all around the world… The first person to audition was Maddie, and she came in and was fantastic. It made me want to cry. After she left the room, I just looked at my assistant, and we both said, ‘That’s her.’”

The Creator is Voyles’ first onscreen credit.

Maya - Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan

Maya is Joshua’s former wife who is believed to be dead—though new information provided by the United States government suggests she could be alive.

Through her family, Gemma Cha's Creator characgter was heavily connected to the development of AI in New Asia.

In a press release, director Gareth Edwards revealed that one of the key elements they needed for Maya’s character was “someone who could play enigma well:”

“We needed someone who could play enigma well, which is not an easy thing. With the character of Maya, as well as you know her, you always feel like there’s something she’s shielding from you. Gemma is a brilliant actress and was able to channel that mysterious, enigmatic quality.”

Chan can be seen in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, the television series Humans, and the popular film Crazy Rich Asians.

Colonel Howell - Allison Janney

Allison Janney

Colonel Howell is portrayed by Allison Janney and is the one leading the charge into New Asia to find the AI’s superweapon. She tells Joshua that his wife might still be alive and living in the warzone—this information provides the push needed to get him back into the fight.

The conflict against the AI is very personal for Howell, as she lost her two sons to the machines.

Janney explained in a press release that her character’s mission is simply “to destroy all machines:”

“Her mission is to destroy all machines, all artificial intelligence, because she sees them as being evil and believes that if we don’t kill them, they will kill us… So, she wants to reject them instead of trying just to learn and coexist together.”

Janney has an extensive resume, but some of her most popular previous projects are The Help, Juno, Hairspray, and The Hours.

Harun - Ken Watanabe

Ken Watanabe

Ken Watanabe's Harun is one of the key AI simulants featured in the film, which are AI-controlled robots that seem nearly indistinguishable from normal humans. Harun is tasked with capturing Alphie and eliminating Joshua.

In the film’s press release, director Gareth Edwards exclaimed how Watanabe has “such a remarkable ability to convey so much in just his looks and expressions:”

“He’s just got such a remarkable ability to convey so much in just his looks and expressions. I think this is one of the reasons Ken’s been so successful in the international world of cinema because it’s nonverbal. Every time the camera went on Ken, it was just so exciting to see someone of his caliber in the frame.”

Ken Watanabe is best known for his roles in Inception, Unforgiven, Godzilla, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Drew - Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson

Drew (played by Sturgill Simpson) is Joshua’s best friend and is the one who helped establish his original undercover mission in New Asia.

Later in the film, Joshua is forced to seek out Drew’s help in protecting Alphie and finding Maya.

Simpson shared how “Drew started out as a hyper-focused” member of the United States military, but now “he’s moved on” from that life:

“I think Drew started out as a hyper-focused, Team America-kill the terrorist-go-getter-special forces soldier, and it was like, ‘mission above all else.’ But now, he’s moved on from the military, has a girlfriend, Kami, runs a robot factory, and is living his best life and trying to empathize more.”

Simpson can next be seen in the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. He also played a small role in The Righteous Gemstones and even showed up in The Hunt.

Omni - Amar Chadha-Patel

Amar Chadha-Patel

Amar Chadha-Patel’s Omni is a common likeness used on many AI simulants in New Asia, so various versions of him show up throughout the film.

Chadha-Patel recently starred in Lucasfilms’ Willow streaming series and has appeared in two episodes of Wheel of Time.

General Andrews - Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson

General Andrews (brought to life by Ralph Ineson) is a high-ranking United States military member who helps recruit Joshua at the beginning of the movie. His path also intersects with Joshua and Alphie’s journey later in the movie.

He, like most other Americans, is strongly against the existence of AI.

Ineson is known for roles in The Witch, The Green Knight, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Kami - Veronica Ngo

Veronica Ngo

Veronica Ngo’s Kami is the AI girlfriend of Joshua’s old friend, Drew. She also runs a robot factory while the two live happily with one another.

Some of Ngo’s recent projects include The Old Guard and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Captain Cotton - Michael Esper

Michael Esper

Captain Cotton is played by Michael Esper and is a leading voice in the strike team that is sent alongside Joshua to New Asia towards the beginning of the film.

Esper plays Deacon in the TV mini-series Florida Man and can also be seen in the recent horror film Beau Is Afraid.

McBride - Marc Menchaca

Marc Menchaca

Marc Menchaca's McBride is in the first wave of soldiers attempting to infiltrate New Asia to retrieve the AI’s superweapon.

Throughout the film, Menchaca’s character also serves as the right hand to Colonel Howell.

Menchaca is known by many thanks to his role as Russ Langmore in Ozark Season 1. He also appears in TV shows Homeland, Jack Ryan, and White House Plumbers.

Shipley - Robbie Tann

Robbie Tann

Shipley is among the team raiding a New Asia laboratory in the first act of The Creator, and his character ends up giving some crucial help to the United States—albeit unintentionally. The character is played by Robbie Tann.

Tann has appeared in an episode of the widely renown Black Mirror series, and he also plays Billy Ross in Mare of Easttown.

Lambert - Rad Pereira

Rad Pereira

Lambert (played by Rad Pereira) is a member of the military who is part of Joshua’s strike team as they look to locate a mysterious AI-controlled superweapon towards the beginning of the film.

Pereira’s previous credits include Fernanda, Betty, and Bad Things.

Bradbury - Syd Skidmore

Syd Skidmore

Syd Skidmore's Bradbury is another member of the strike force sent in to find the AI super weapon in New Asia.

Some projects fans can spot Skidmore in include Tiny Beautiful Things, Me Time, and SOCiAL.

Hardwick - Daniel Ray Rodriguez

Daniel Ray Rodriguez

Daniel Ray Rodriguez's Hardwick joins Lambert, Bradbury, Shipley, Shipley, McBride, and Captain Cotton in launching a special mission to New Asia.

Rodriguez can be seen in small roles in Medal of Honor, The Outpost, and Poker Face.

Dr. Thankey - Karen Aldridge

Karen Aldridge

Dr. Thankey (portrayed by Karen Aldridge) keeps a close eye on Joshua in the years following the death of Joshua’s wife and the messy aftermath of his blown cover in New Asia.

Aldridge has appeared in many different television shows, including 61st Street, Severance, Fargo, The Get Down, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and more.

The Creator lands in theaters on September 29.