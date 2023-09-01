Wheel of Time is back for Season 2, and its cast is filled with returning actors and new stars.

The hit Amazon Prime Video series is based on the novels written by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, and it revolves around Moiraine's quest to find the Dragon Reborn in order to save the world from the Dark One.

The show ended Season 1 with a climactic battle between the forces of good and evil, but it was made clear that the war was far from over.

Season 2's official trailer revealed that the Wheel of Time's main protagonists are poised for another incredible adventure as the world's fate hangs in the balance.

Every Actor & Character in Wheel of Time Season 2

1. ) Rosamund Pike - Moiraine Damodred

Rosamund Pike reprises her role as Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai who managed to find the Dragon Reborn (Rand) in Season 1.

After helping Rand al'Thor defeat Ishmael who they believe to be the Dark One, Season 2 focuses on Moraine's dynamic with her warder, Lan Mandragoran, as well as her journey to try and find Rand once more after fleeing from battle in Season 1.

In an article published in August 2023, while speaking with TV Line prior to the actors' strike, Pike revealed Moiraine's struggles in Season 2 as she is no longer connected to the One Power:

"[Moiraine] is a woman on a mission who has dedicated her life — the last 20 years, we have to remember — to finding the Dragon Reborn and preparing the Dragon to face the last battle. This is a cause that she has given her life for and is prepared to risk everything for, so without the One Power, we really see what she’s made of and the risks that she is prepared to take for that cause. That’s what I’m excited to reveal to fans."

Pike is a veteran actress who is best known for her roles in Die Another Day, Pride & Prejudice, and Jack Reacher. She also has an Oscar-winning performance under he belt as Amy Dunne in Gone Girl.

2.) Daniel Henney - Lan Mandragoran

Daniel Henney returns as Lan Mandragoran, Moiraine's warder. In the Wheel of Time universe, a warder is a person bonded to an Aes Sedai who willingly protects her.

In Season 2, Moiraine and Lan's bond is in peril after the former was cut off from the One Power during the Season 1 finale. Without their connection, the once strong bond between the pair could be lost forever.

Henney is best known for his voice role as Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6. The actor's other credits include Missing, Criminal Minds, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

3.) Zoë Robins - Nynaeve al’Meara

Zoë Robins plays Nynaeve al’Meara, a character described as one of the most powerful channelers in the Wheel of Time universe.

After helping fend off the Dark One's army in the Season 1 finale, Season 2 focuses on Nynaeve's training as an Aes Sedai at the White Tower.

In an interview with Screen Rant that was published in August 2023, prior to the actors' strike, Robins teased Nyneave's journey in Season 2, noting that the new episodes will dive deeper into the character's "learning to surrender and letting go of the past:"

"There's a lot, definitely. Obviously, there's a lot of character growth in episode three, but I think season-wide it's been really cool to work with Nyneave’s acceptance of herself, her powers, and the gifts that she has been given that she did not ask for. I think Nyneave’s journey is a constant one of learning to surrender and letting go of the past. I think season two really dives deeper into that, and that's been really fun to play with."

Robins is known for her roles in Black Christmas, The Shannara Chronicles, The Brokenwood Mysteries, and for playing the White Ninja Steel Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Steel.

4.) Madeleine Madden - Egwene al’Vere

Madeleine Madden reprises her role as Egwene al’Vere, Nynaeve's best friend and a former Wisdom of the Two Rivers.

After being able to channel and help the other Aes Sedai successfully defeat the Dark One's army in the Season 1 finale, Egwene is now residing at the White Tower as a Novice currently training to become an Aes Sedai.

Speaking with Screen Rant prior to the writers' strike, Madden teased Egwene's clash with Season 2's villains, hinging that some of the antagonists "really make the stakes a lot higher:"

"I think Egwene is up against one of the most evil forces of the entire series, without going into too many spoilers. I think some of the antagonists that come into our season really make the stakes a lot higher. It also complicates things. It complicates relationships. You see that the water is muddied because of the people that come into the fold."

Madden is known for her roles in Mystery Road, When the War Began, Ready for This, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

5.) Josha Stradowski - Rand al’Thor

Josha Stradowski plays Rand al’Thor, the character revealed to be the Dragon Reborn at the end of Season 1.

In Season 2, Rand begins a new life since he decides to stay away from his friends after learning his true identity. However, his secret will eventually catch up with him when he becomes romantically involved with a mysterious woman named Selene.

Speaking with Lifestyle Asia prior to the actors' strike, Stradowski teased what lies ahead for Rand in Season 2, saying that not being able to rely on his friends is "very confusing and overwhelming" for him:

"He’s completely isolated and independent, and for him to not be able to rely on his friends is very confusing and overwhelming. At the same time, he’s also struggling with his own mental health because he’s trying not to channel [it] because every time he does, it gets closer to the madness. There’s a lot of fear in Rand at the start of season two."

Stradowski recently appeared in this year's Gran Turismo as Nicholas Capa, and his past credits include Spangas, High Flyers, and Just Friends.

6.) Marcus Rutherford - Perrin Aybara

Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara, a former blacksmith from the Two Rivers whom Moiraine recruited in Season 1 since she thought he was the Dragon Reborn.

Perrin's supernatural connection to wolves is expected to be pushed to the forefront in the upcoming season.

Rutherford spoke with Winter is Coming prior to the actors' strike to talk about Perrin's journey in Season 2, confirming that fans will "start to see a bit more of his character:"

“I think Perrin, especially in season 1, spent a lot of time like, obviously grieving, and especially with this sheer, overwhelming guilt. Which actually meant that we didn’t actually get to see so much about him and what he’s about. I think having that guilt and shame is still definitely there, but he’s in new surroundings now, and I think we start to see a bit more of his character."

Rutherford is known for his roles in Country Lines and Bulletproof.

7.) Dónal Finn - Mat Cauthon

Dónal Finn will make his Wheel of Time debut as Mat Cauthon, replacing original actor Barney Harris.

After leaving his friends behind in the fight against the Dark One in Season 1, Season 2 is expected to reveal the aftermath of his departure and the consequences of his actions.

Wheel of Time's trailer revealed that Mat is being held captive in an unknown prison, and the dagger that he found in Shadar Logoth can also be seen. It's possible that someone is trying to find out what the dagger has done to him.

Finn is known for his roles in The Witcher, Cursed, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

8.) Ceara Coveney - Elayne Trakand

Ceara Coveney plays Elayne Trakand, the daughter-heir of Andor who goes to the White Tower to eventually train and become an Aes Sedai.

Given that Elayne is an important character in the books (she is one of Rand's love interests and one of Egwayne's closest friends), it is quite fitting that the character will finally make an appearance in Season 2.

Coveney is best known for portraying Mia in Young Wallander.

9.) Kai Alexander - Min Farshaw

Kai Alexander returns as Min Farshaw, a seer from Far Dara who left town during the Season 1 finale.

The fact that Min can view the Pattern (one that can see the future) is clearly important since it is a rare ability. There's a strong chance that another powerful character could use her in Season 2 for nefarious means.

Alexander is best known for playing Leaf in Game of Thrones. The actress' other credits include portraying Jing Hua in Bad Education.

10.) Priyanka Bose - Alanna Mosvani

Priyanka Bose reprises her role as Alanna Mosvani, Moiraine's best friend and a Green Ajah Aes Sedai.

Given that Egweyne and Nyneave are novices training to become Aes Sedai at the White Tower, Alanna is poised to guide them in Season 2.

Bose is an Indian actress known for her roles in Mortal, Lion, and The Good Karma Hospital.

11.) Jennifer Cheon Garcia - Leane Sharif

Jennifer Cheon Garcia plays Leane Sharif, a Domani Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah and the Keeper of the Chronicles of the White Tower.

The actress is known for her roles in Van Helsing, Eve and the Fire Horse, and Minority Report.

12.) Lindsay Duncan - Anvaere

Lindsay Duncan plays Anvaere Damodred, one of Moiraine's older sisters who lives in Cairhien. While she is only mentioned in the books, Season 2 will mark the character's live-action debut.

Duncan is an award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in A Discovery of Witches and His Dark Materials.

13.) Fares Fares - Ishamael/The Dark One/Forsaken

After seemingly being defeated by Rand in Season 1's finale, Fares Fares reprises his role as Ishamael, one of the Forsaken who was initially believed to be the human embodiment of The Dark One.

In Season 2's official preview, Ishamael was seen in a meeting along with the other Dark Friends, hinting that the actual Dark One will soon return.

Fares is known for his roles as Senator Vaspar in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Bacho in Chernobyl, and Antoine Costa in Westworld.

14.) Kate Fleetwood - Liandrin Guirale

Kate Fleetwood returns as Liandrin Guirale, a Red Ajah Aes Sedai. In Season 1, the character was hellbent on hunting down male channelers.

Wheel of Time Season 2's official trailer teased that Liandrin may have dark secrets, with a shot of her sneaking around an unknown town. Given that Egwayne and Nynaeve are also in the White Tower, there's a chance that Liandrin may train them to become Aes Sedai.

Fleetwood's past credits include Fate: The Winx Saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

15.) Emmanuel Imani - Ihvon

Emmanuel Imani plays Ihvon, one of Alanna's Warders.

Imani is known for his roles in Riches, Cobra, One Shot, and Danny Boy.

16.) Alvaro Morte - Logain Ablar

Alvaro Morte portrays Logain Ablar, the false Dragon Reborn who was captured by the Aes Sedai during Season 1.

Season 2's trailer showed that Rand visited Logain, asking him to teach him how to channel. This visit could potentially lead to danger and Logain's eventual escape.

Morte is best known for his roles in Money Heist, Boundless, and Mirage.

17.) Taylor Napier - Maksim

Taylor Napier plays Maksim, Alanna's second Warder.

Napier is known for his roles in All About April and Hanna.

18.) Natasha O’Keeffe - Selene

Natasha O'Keeffe will make her Season 2 debut as Selene, Rand's new companion and lover in Season 2.

O'Keeffe is an actress known for her roles in Peaky Blinders, Misfits, and Jekyll and Hyde.

19.) Hammed Animashaun - Loial

Hammed Animashaun returns as Loial, an ogier who is Perrin's friend and loyal ally.

Animashaun is known for his roles in Black Ops and Black Mirror.

20.) Sophie Okonedo - Siuan Sanche

Sophie Okonedo plays Siuan Sanche, the Amyrlin Seat who is the Aes Sedai's leader. Wheel of Time Season 2's trailer revealed that Rand will seemingly confront the Amyrlin Seat, but it remains to be seen if she is aware that he is the Dragon Reborn.

Okonedo is known for her roles in Ratched, Criminal Justice, and Criminal: UK.

21.) Johann Myers - Padan Fain

Johann Myers plays Padan Fain, a peddler and a Forsaken. At the end of Season 1, Padan Fain managed to obtain the Horn of Valere, an important MacGuffin in The Great Hunt.

Myers' past credits include Halo, Without Sin, Somewhere Boy, and Tribes of Europe.

22.) Guy Roberts - Uno Nomesta

Guy Roberts plays Uno Nomesta, one of the soldiers from Fal Data who joins Perrin in his journey in Season 2.

Roberts is known for his roles in Hanna and Medieval.

23.) Ayoola Smart - Aviendha

Ayoola Smart will make her Wheel of Time debut as Aviendha, a Wise One of the Nine Valleys and one of Rand's love interests from the books.

Smart is known for her roles in Cocaine Bear, Killing Eve, and Smother.

24.) Ragga Ragnars - Bain

Ragga Ragnars plays Bain, a Maiden of the Spear of the Black Rock. In Wheel of Time lore, the Maidens of the Spear is an Ael Warrior Society that only accepts women.

Ragnars' past credits include Vikings and Birta.

25.) Maja Simonsen - Chiad

Maja Simonsen portrays Chiad, a Maiden of the Spear of the Stones River who is bonded to Bain as her first sister.

Simonsen is known for her roles in The King's Man and Treadstone.

26.) Jay Duffy - Dain Bornhald

Jay Duffy plays Dain Bornhald, an important officer of the Children of the Light.

In Wheel of Time, the Children of the Light is a military organization whose main goal is to hunt down Darkfriends aka loyalists of The Dark One.

27.) Gregg Chilingirian - Ingtar Shinowa

Gregg Chilingirian plays Ingtar Shinowa, a Shienaran nobleman who is secretly a Darkfriend.

Chilingirian is known for his roles in Dark Heart, Leaving, and The Last Witch.

28.) Arnas Fedaravicius - Masema Dagar

Arnas Fedaravicius plays Masema Dagar, a Shienaran soldier who will eventually become the Prophet of the Dragon.

Fedaravicius' past credits include Siberian Education and The Last Kingdom.

29.) Rima Te Wiata - Sheriam Bayanar

Rima Te Wiata portrays Sheriam Bayanar, the Mistress of the Novices at the White Tower who oversees the training of Egweyne, Nynaeve, and Ceara.

The actress is known for her roles in This Town, Housebound, and Golden Boy.

30.) Meera Syal - Verin Mathwin

Meera Syal portrays Verin Mathwin, an Aes Sedai and a member of the Brown Ajah.

Syal's past credits include Anita and Me, The Split, and Beautiful People.

31.) Karima McAdams - Lady Suroth

Karima McAdams plays Lady Suroth, a Seanchan noblewoman and a Darkfriend.

In Wheel of Time, Seanchan is a totalitarian empire that invades the Westlands. Season 2's trailer gave a hint of how dangerous they are and even showed a scene where they have the Horn of Valere in their possession.

Wheel of Time Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.