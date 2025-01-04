Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

The Wheel of Time, which is one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest original series, will be releasing its third season very soon, and fans already have some details to get excited about.

4 Confirmed Details About The Wheel of Time Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Releases Very Soon

It was already confirmed that The Wheel of Time Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 13, which is a little earlier than fans originally anticipated.

Season 1 ended on December 24, 2021, and the show didn't return until September 1, 2023, making the gap between episodes around 21 months.

Season 2 ended on October 6, 2023, so, since Season 3 is beginning on March 16, that means there will be a 17-month gap between Seasons 2 and 3, which is much shorter than the previous wait time between Seasons 1 and 2.

Like past installments of The Wheel of Time and every season of other popular Prime Video series such as The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3 will also likely have a three-episode premiere on March 13.

Season 3 Will Bring Back Rosamund Pike & More

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will bring back many of the show's main characters.

A trailer was recently revealed for the upcoming season, and it featured Rosamund Pike reprising her role as Moiraine Damodred.

Other actors such as Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski also appeared in the trailer as their respective characters, Lan Mandragoran and Rand al'Thor.

The expected main cast for The Wheel of Time Season 3 can be seen below:

Rosamund Pike - Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney - al'Lan Mandragoran

Josha Stradowski - Rand al'Thor

Madeleine Madden - Egwene al'Vere

Zoë Robins - Nynaeve al'Meara

Marcus Rutherford - Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn - Mat Cauthon

Ceara Coveney - Elayne Trakand

Hammed Animashaun - Loial

Kae Alexander - Min Farshaw

Ayoola Smart - Aviendha

Kate Fleetwood - Liandrin Guirale

Sophie Okonedo - Siuan Sanche

Natasha O’Keeffe - Lanfear

It is worth noting that Dònal Finn will return to Season 3 as Mat Cauthon, a character who was played by Barney Harris in Season 1 (find out why Harris was recast here).

Finn took Harris' place in Season 2 and will continue to play the character in Season 3.

Another character, Marin al'Vere (Egwene's mother) was confirmed to be recast in Season 3. In Season 1, she was played by Lolita Chakrabarti, but Rina Mahoney will now portray the character.

Wheel of Time Season 3 is Rumored to Introduce 70+ New Characters

In a report from WoTseries, the site revealed that The Wheel of Time Season 3 would feature Cameron Jack in an unannounced role.

However, more notably, that report also revealed that there will be over 70 new characters introduced in Season 3, all played by new cast members.

This means that Season 3 will be the biggest installment of the show yet, and the world will feel larger than ever.

Variety confirmed that one of the new main actors in Season 3 will be Shohreh Aghdashloo. She will be playing Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan, an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah.

Elaida's character description teases that she and Moiraine have a deep and complicated past, one that will likely be explored when Elaida returns to the White Tower.

Deadline also confirmed four new characters for Season 3 in a December 18, 2024 report. According to that news, Olivia Williams, Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr, and Nuno Lopes will all be joining Season 3 as a family.

They will portray the royal family of the kingdom of Andor, one of the most important kingdoms in the entire world.

Specifically, Williams will play Morgase Tarkland, the queen and outright ruler of Andor. Fetherston will portray Lord Gawyn, while Kerr takes on the role of Lord Galad, who are brothers. Lopes will bring Lord Gaebril to life, the male consort to Queen Elaida.

Wheel of Time's Season 3 Trailer Teases Deadly Visions

In the trailer released for Season 3, Moiraine reveals that she has had countless visions of the future. In each one of them that she survives, Rand dies, and vice versa, essentially meaning a world cannot exist where Rand and Moiraine both live.

This will set up an interesting dynamic between Rand and Moiraine in Season 3, especially since Rand is the Dragon Reborn and has the power to save the world or destroy it.

It has already been confirmed in the official synopsis that Rand's powers will start to take a toll on him and corrupt him, making it more difficult for him to resist turning Dark.

It also mentions in the synopsis that Rand and Moiraine will travel to the Aiel Waste to uncover more secrets regarding the Dragon Reborn, so there will almost definitely be some sort of conflict between the show's two biggest characters.

Other main characters, such as Egwene, will also work to keep Rand from turning Dark in Season 3. They may have to make sacrifices and go entirely out of their comfort zone, but it is extremely important that they do whatever is necessary to not let Rand slip away.

The Wheel of Time Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 3 will premiere on March 13.