Wheel of Time Season 3 Reveals Official Release Schedule (Exact Dates & Times)

Prime Video's major fantasy book adaptation The Wheel of Time is preparing to release its third season.

Based on Robert Jordan's long-running series of novels, The Wheel of Time is set in a world in which women can tap into a magic known as the One Power.

However, their world is on the brink waiting for a prophecised individual known as the Dragon Reborn to reveal themselves. This person will be the one to either save the world from the evil of the Dark One or break it all over again.

Prime Video

Amazon has confirmed the exact release dates on Prime Video for all upcoming episodes in The Wheel of Time Season 3. The release date for the first 3 episodes of Wheel of Time Season 3 is March 13, 2025.

As with past seasons, after the three-episode premiere, The Wheel of Time will shift to one episode a week.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 schedule is listed below:

March 13, 2025 - Episodes 1, 2, and 3

March 20, 2025 - Episode 4

March 27, 2025 - Episode 5

April 3, 2025 - Episode 6

April 10, 2025 - Episode 7

April 17, 2025- Episode 8

Unlike past seasons, however, new episodes will launch at midnight PT/ 7:00 a.m. GMT (in the past episodes released at midnight GMT).

The release of The Wheel of Time's new season should provide viewers with their fantasy fix until Prime Video's other major high fantasy series, The Rings of Power, releases its next season.

What To Expect From The Wheel of Time's New Season

Fans are waiting to see how Season 3 of The Wheel of Time will resolve last season's cliffhanger which saw Ishamael (Fares Fares) slain and Rand (Josha Stradowski) proclaimed the Dragon Reborn.

Some confirmed plot details for The Wheel of Time Season 3 reveal that Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) is dealing with dire visions of the future in which neither she nor Rand can both survive.

The Wheel of Time will also introduce a range of new characters (and recast some others) as it continues to forge ahead with its adaptation of Jordan's novels.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on March 13.