Wheel of Time Star Squashes Season 4 Return Hopes With Goodbye Video

Wheel of Time star Daniel Henney has bid farewell to the Prime Video show in a touching video, further solidifying the notion that the show will not be revived. Amazon announced the cancellation of The Wheel of Time in May after the release of the third season, dashing any hopes that the show would cover the remainder of Robert Jordan's fantasy novels. Fans quickly rallied to try to save The Wheel of Time, but neither Amazon nor any other studio has moved to revive the series.

It appears the cast is now saying their official goodbyes to The Wheel of Time, with Lan Mandragoran star Daniel Henney sharing a farewell message on Instagram. Filming his video from the city of Prague, the home base for filming on The Wheel of Time, Henney said revisiting the country was "one of the things I wanted to do when The Wheel of Time ended." He added he wanted to return to Prague to "say goodbye:"

Daniel Henney: "Welcome back to Prague. One of the things I wanted to do when 'The Wheel of Time' ended, I told myself I needed to come back to Prague once to say goodbye. [We] spent four or five-ish years here on 'The Wheel of Time'. Amazing experience, challenging experience, life-changing experience, and I just wanted to come back and say thank you to the city, the amazing people from this city, and this country. We had a wonderful crew and cast for 'The Wheel of Time', what an experience it was."

Prime Video

The actor continued, saying Prague was "where TV Lan was born" and paid tribute to the fans of The Wheel of Time for "the incredible support" over three seasons:

"This is where the TV Lan was born, and I love that guy and had a lot of fun playing him. So I want to say thank you to all of you for the incredible support you guys gave us for our three seasons, and how much you loved the show and defended the show. We could feel your energy the whole time."

It's been six months since Amazon announced that Prime Video would not be renewing The Wheel of Time for Season 4. Over that time, fans have campaigned heavily for the show to be renewed, either by Amazon or another studio. However, Henny's goodbye ritual for the show seems to add another nail to the coffin, indicating that the show is truly over.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for the screen by showrunner Rafe Judkins, with Rosamund Pike serving as the series' central star and a producer. Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, and Marcus Rutherford also starred in the series, which followed the quest of a group of heroes in a fantasy land to stop the resurgence of an evil being known as the Dark One. The series aired its last episodes in April 2025.

Will The Wheel of Time Turn Again?

The Wheel of Time's abrupt cancellation left many fans disappointed that the show would not cover the entirety of the novel series, as Season 3 only reached up to storylines in the fourth and fifth books of Jordan's series. With 14 novels in The Wheel of Time series, the TV show still had plenty of ground to cover.

It was a disappointment to fans but also the cast of The Wheel of Time, with Rosamund Pike sharing only weeks before the cancellation that she "really hope[d] we get to continue this journey."

Showrunner Rafe Judkins also shared his bewilderment over the news on Instagram, saying he "[didn't] know" why the series had been canceled. The creator remained hopeful that The Wheel of Time might get picked up by another network, saying, "It's not something that happens often. But it does happen."

In the months since The Wheel of Time's cancellation, there has been no movement from other networks or streamers to rehouse the Prime Video series, making it increasingly less likely that the show will return.