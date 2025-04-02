Wheel of Time Season 4 Gets Renewal Update From Rosamund Pike

The Wheel of Time is in limbo at Amazon, according to the series' main star Rosamund Pike.

The Prime Video show is a high-budget TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series, but as it stands in Season 3, The Wheel of Time isn't even halfway through covering the 14-book saga.

Despite hosting a competing legacy fantasy series on its platform (The Rings of Power), Amazon has always shown a lot of faith in The Wheel of Time, often renewing it well ahead of time.

The Wheel of Time Star Speaks On Potential Season 4

Prime Video

Rosamund Pike, who stars in The Wheel of Time as Moiraine and also serves as a producer on the show, spoke to WTHR about the status of Season 4.

Pike said the series is still "in the hands of Amazon" and the studio still "[hasn't] yet greenlit Season 4:"

"Well, we hope. It's in the hands of Amazon at the moment. They haven't yet greenlit Season 4."

The actress and producer advocated for renewing the show, saying the studios were "lucky to have [The Wheel of Time]" and that there is "no other property like [it]:"

"It's a big show for them, but as I keep saying, there's no other property like 'The Wheel of Time' out there available. There are very few of these truly global fantasy IPs, and Amazon and Sony are incredibly lucky to have this one."

Pike added she hoped The Wheel of Time Season 4 would happen as she believes "the fans deserve it:"

"I really hope that we get to continue this journey because the fans deserve it, the books deserve it, and our actors deserve it."

Will The Wheel of Time Be Renewed For Season 4?

Prime Video

At the time of writing, Prime Video still hasn't announced a renewal for The Wheel of Time Season 4. As mentioned, this is unusual for the series as both Season 2 and Season 3 were renewed almost a full year ahead of their previous season's premiering.

These early renewals have helped The Wheel of Time to achieve its tricky shooting schedule (which often takes place on-location all over Europe) and its hefty VFX.

However, this has not been the case with Season 4, as Season 3 is midway through airing, and Amazon has not announced a renewal. Naturally, this has caused some concern among fans of the show.

That being said, The Wheel of Time's latest season makes a good case for a renewal.

Season 3's Rotten Tomatoes score is the highest of all The Wheel of Time seasons so far, at 97%. This score beats Season 2 of The Rings of Power, a series that was recently renewed and also has a multi-season plan.

Adding to that is a large bump in the quality, camerawork, and scope of Season 3 of The Wheel of Time. In an interview earlier this year, Pike told The Direct that this season of The Wheel of Time is "what we've always dreamt that the show could be."

With The Wheel of Time only getting better with each season, it could be a big mistake for Amazon to cancel it now.

Additionally, as Pike points out, Robert Jordan's IP is massively popular, selling approximately 90 million copies worldwide. Letting the series lapse before completing the story could be a massive loss for the studio and would definitely anger fans of the show.