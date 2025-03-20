Where Is Wheel of Time Season 3 Filmed? Beautiful Locations Revealed

The Wheel of Time Season 3 features even more unique locations in the series' high fantasy world, many of which were filmed on location.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Filming Locations

The Wheel of Time is set in a world where the women of the Aes Sedai (which is split into colored Ajahs) can tap into a magic force known as the One Power. To stop the world's end, the Aes Sedai send Moiraine (Pike) to find the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied individual with the power to save or break the world.

To create the series' stunning fantasy world on-screen, the Prime Video series used the natural scenery in many real-world locations around Europe and South Africa.

Czechia

Production on The Wheel of Time has called Prague and Czechia home for three seasons.

In Season 3, Jordan Studios (a purpose-built facility by Amazon for The Wheel of Time) and Barrandov Studio in Prague were used as filming hubs for many interior scenes. At the same time, locations in the municipalities of Vinařice, Dobříš, and Srbsko were featured in some exterior scenes.

The set for Two Rivers (the home of Rand, Egwene, Nynaeve, Mat, and Perrin) was spotted in the Central Bohemian Region of Czechia during Season 3 filming.

The latest batch of episodes marks the first time the series returned to the Two Rivers since the village was largely destroyed by a Trolloc battle in Season 1 (and Season 3 features some different actors this time around).

Slovenia

With The Wheel of Time returning to the Two Rivers in Season 3, production came back to Slovenia as well.

The Soča Valley, which features stunning greenery and a bright turquoise river, is one of the locations revisited for the exterior Two Rivers scenes this season.

Perrin's storyline in Season 3 is heavily intertwined with the Two Rivers, so plenty more from the location will likely be seen in the coming episodes.

South Africa

One notable new location in The Wheel of Time Season 3 (which is a departure from Jordan's books) is the Aiel Waste. To achieve the harsh desert landscape of this region, The Wheel of Time production turned to South Africa.

Filming took place over five weeks in the Western Cape of South Africa, and many interior scenes were filmed at the Cape Town Film Studios.

The Western Cape Mountains, Atlantis Dunes, Afrikaans Language Monument, and the desert region near Vioolsdrif were also filming locations that fans can expect to see pop up throughout Season 3.

Much of Rand's storyline in Season 3 is tied to the Aiel Waste as he parted ways with his friends to travel there and pursue his destiny as the Dragon Reborn.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is based on Robert Jordan's long-running fantasy novels and stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, and more.