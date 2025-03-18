While much ofThe Wheel of Time series was originally inspired by Tolkien's classic Lord of The Rings, many of the fantasy elements of Robert Jordan's epic book series (turned Amazon Prime Video show) are completely original! One of these original elements being the order of women magic users known as the Aes Sedai. The order of the Aes Sedai separates its members into Ajahs in The Wheel of Time, with each faction linked to a corresponding color and role.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 (which the cast thinks is the show's best so far) has spent a lot of time in Tar Valon at the White Tower, where the Aes Sedai reside, meaning the members of each Ajah are more important than ever to understand.

What Does Each Ajah Color Represent in The Aes Sedai?

Prime Video

Red Ajah

Wheel of Time

The Red Ajah are a large group tasked with protecting the sanctity of the One Power (a power source that is reserved exclusively women) which means they are often found hunting down any male channellers.

This was particularly prevalent in Season 1 when Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleedwood) led a manhunt against the person falsely proclaiming himself to be the Dragon Reborn, Logain Ablar.

As was seen in the Season 3 premiere of the series, Liandrin has since been ousted from the Red Ajah following a coup. However, a notable new sister, Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan (Shohreh Aghdashloo), has arrived in The Wheel of Time Season 3.

Green Ajah

Wheel of Time

The Green Ajah are the warriors of the Aes Sedai. They are trained and ready to use the One Power in the Last Battle.

The Green Ajah has different rules around warders, allowing them to pair with as many as they like. Alanna Mosvani (Priyanka Bose) is one of the Green Ajah members who takes advantage, pairing with Maksim (Taylor Napier) and Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) for the better part of three seasons on The Wheel of Time.

Gray Ajah

Wheel of Time

The third largest Ajah is the Gray Ajah, which is known mostly for diplomacy and keeping the peace in the politics of the White Tower.

There are few notable characters from the Gray Ajah seen among the main cast of The Wheel of Time, but Joelle's Joiya Byir is a known member of the faction (before becoming a Black Ajah in Season 3).

Brown Ajah

Wheel of Time

The Brown Ajah is associated with both gathering and preserving knowledge and many of the sisters are inducted as keepers of the White Tower's library.

Notably, Verin Mathwin (Meera Syal) who housed Moiraine after she was cut off from the One Power in Season 2, is a member of the Brown Ajah.

Yellow Ajah

Wheel of Time

The healers of the Aes Sedai order are the Yellow Ajah. The women of the Yellow Ajah specialize in using the One Power for medicinal purposes and have been shown healing grave injuries throughout the series.

There aren't any Yellow Ajah main characters in the show yet, but if The Wheel of Time continues to follow Robert Jordan's books, then Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins) will eventually be inducted into their faction–which should come as no surprise given her demonstrated healing abilities.

Blue Ajah

Wheel of Time

The Blue Ajah are the group that The Wheel of Time viewers are likely to be most familiar with, as it's the color that Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred belongs to.

The Blue Ajah is one of the smallest factions in the order and is affiliated with righteousness and justice. This dedication puts Moiraine on her mission to locate the Dragon Reborn, which leads her to leave the White Tower and her love interest Siuan Sanche (the current Amyrlin seat and another former Blue Ajah).

In Season 3 of The Wheel of Time, Moiraine's sense of righteousness also leads her to accompany Rand on a new mission into the Aiel Waste (where she'll make a "cataclysmic discovery".)

White Ajah

Wheel of Time

The smallest group of Ajah is the White Ajah, who are sisters concerned with logic and philosophy. Unlike the Brown Ajah (who are also concerned with knowledge), members of the White Ajah are known to have colder personalities and they rarely bond with Warders.

Black Ajah

Wheel of Time

The Aes Sedai only officially comprises the seven Ajah listed above, but in Season 3 of The Wheel of Time, an unofficial eighth faction has emerged.

The Black Ajah had long been contained to only whispers and rumors, with suspicions arising they are darkfriends posing as Aes Sedai.

This was confirmed in the Season 3 opener as Liandrin revealed herself (and many allies) to be aligned with the Black Ajah and led an attack on her fellow sisters. The battle resulted in many casualties from all the Ajahs, but Liandrin and some of her sisters managed to escape with their lives and thus remain a threat in the show.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 releases new episodes weekly on Prime Video on Thursdays (find out exact times and dates here).