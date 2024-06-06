Here's When Wheel of Time Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Fans are still scratching their heads about when to expect Season 3 of Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video, so here is when it’s expected to release.

The final episode of Season 2 premiered back on October 6, 2023. In the episode, fans were left with some massive developments to process, including Rand officially taking on the Dragon Reborn name and the death of six key characters.

When Will Season 3 of Wheel of Time Release?

On March 2, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Amazon Studios’ Wheel of Time posted a video of the cast celebrating the wrap of Season 3 filming.

While that timeframe could easily mean the show may premiere by the end of the year, sadly, signs are pointing at a later debut.

Big outlets such as both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter have noted explicitly in their coverage of the series that Season 3 will premiere at some point in 2025.

Fans probably should not be too surprised, however.

Season 2 of the show started production in July 2021 and wrapped in May 2022, yet it did not debut until September 1, 2023.

For those keeping count, that is a whopping 16 months between the wrap and its streaming debut, caused partly by the series' effects-heavy post-production work.

If Season 3 keeps that pattern, a release as late as Fall 2025 wouldn’t be out of the question. However, the expectation among hopeful fans right now is that Season 3 will be released in the later Spring or Summer of 2025.

What Should Fans Expect From Season 3 of Wheel of Time?

Since the Amazon Studios Wheel of Time series is an adaptation, fans already know what Season 3 could look like.

It will be based on the fourth book in the original Wheel of Time series of novels, Shadow Rising.

With Josha Stradowski’s Rand having just been named the Dragon Reborn, going straight into Book 4 makes perfect sense, which follows the character at a similar point in his journey. While Rand has always been a central character in the show's narrative, Season 3 will likely dive deeper into the character than ever before.

A new location, called the Aiel Waste, will be at the story's center, and new fantasy races will be met. Also, hopefully, fans will get their first look at the mythical sword named Callandor, which the Dragon Reborn is fated to wield one day.

While talking with Deadline, Wheel of Time producer Rafe Jenkins teased the insanity of Season 3, specifically pointing to "the first 15 minutes" containing "one of the most bonkers set pieces [he’s] ever seen on television:"

“The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television… I was just watching it this week, and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold.”

Needless to say, fall 2025 is an enormous wait, so hopefully, Amazon Studios is bringing out all the stops, and it’ll be more than worth it for fans.

Wheel of Time is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

