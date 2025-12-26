Marvel Studios’ Biggest Flop of 2025 Gets Confirmed

After three new Marvel Studios movies were released in 2025, fans now know which one was the biggest financial flop. While Marvel had a mixed bag of critical success on TV and in theaters in 2025, the box office results were one of the franchise's most notable struggles over the last calendar year. Looking at those results, one specific film stood out amongst the pack.

A new official box office report confirmed that Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World was the MCU's biggest financial flop in 2025. Detailed by Variety, the report explained how Captain America 4 only grossed $415 million at the global box office against a confirmed budget of $180 million. While the outlet did not report on the specific numbers for Thunderbolts* or The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it indicated that the Captain America sequel was the worst-performing film of the group at the box office.

For perspective (per Forbes), Thunderbolts* also struggled financially for Marvel Studios, grossing about $370 million at the box office against a $180 million budget. The report also confirmed that Disney spent an additional $100 million on marketing for the MCU's final Phase 5 movie.

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps film had a reported budget of about $200 million, slightly higher than its two 2025 Marvel predecessors. It then became the MCU's biggest hit of the year, grossing over $521 million at the box office. While promotional costs and other spending numbers are not confirmed for all three movies, The Fantastic Four represents the top end for Marvel in 2025, while Captain America 4 brings up the rear.

From a larger perspective, Captain America: Brave New World now ranks as the second-lowest-grossing Captain America movie (ahead of 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger). It is also the fifth-lowest-grossing movie of the Multiverse Saga, and it ranks as Marvel Studios' seventh-lowest-grossing movie from the MCU overall

Captain America: Brave New World was Marvel Studios' first new movie of 2025 and the penultimate theatrical release in the MCU's Phase 5 slate. Starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito, this film marks Sam Wilson's first MCU solo movie, as he finds himself involved in a scary international incident after President Ross asks for his help in rebuilding the Avengers. Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.

Explaining Captain America 4's Box Office Struggles

Captain America 4 faced more than its fair share of issues during development, including multiple delays to its release date before it arrived in February 2025. It was also famously plagued by extensive reshoots and a messy creative process that ended with the movie crediting five different writers for its script.

This resulted in the story being fairly convoluted, as it mashed together two or three different stories into one movie that only clocked in at 118 minutes long, the shortest Captain America film yet. Part of that story attempted to finally follow up on the events of 2008's The Incredible Hulk through Harrison Ford's President Ross and Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, which seemed to take away from Sam Wilson's core story.

Thankfully, looking forward, Marvel Studios has a chance to find its way back to the top of the box office charts in 2026, thanks to two movies that should have great odds of performing well.

This kicks off with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, bringing back Tom Holland for his first solo movie as Peter Parker since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home (currently the eighth-highest-grossing movie in history). Giving Holland a brand new suit and an exciting street-level narrative to tackle, on top of Spider-Man's already-established popularity, Marvel and Sony Pictures are sure to expect big things from this highly anticipated solo movie.

Five months later, Marvel Studios will unveil what should be one of the biggest comic book movies ever in Avengers: Doomsday. Trailers for Doomsday are already dominating theaters alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, and with plenty of surprise cast members and plot points still left to unveil, this sequel is expected to rival its predecessor (Avengers: Endgame) critically and at the box office.

While Captain America 4 may have marked a low point for the MCU in a tough stream of releases, 2026 should leave Marvel fans and the studio encouraged for the future.