Avengers: Doomsday Just Released Its 2nd Trailer - And It's Better Than The First

The second trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday should have MCU fans itching to see what comes next. More than a year away from Doomsday's theatrical debut, Marvel Studios is already pulling back the curtains for the sequel's promotional tour. If fan reactions to the movie's first official trailer are any indication, the MCU is far from done bringing iconic moments to the big screen.

The second official trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is now playing in theaters ahead of screenings of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash. After the first trailer focused on Chris Evans' confirmed return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, the second look at this movie moved to a veteran previously confirmed for Doomsday's cast: Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Hemsworth's Thor is seen walking in a massive forest, praying to his late father, Odin, and the All-Fathers of the past ahead of his next mission. Delivering an emotional and heartfelt monologue, he speaks about how fate has given him the chance to be a father as the camera pans to him sitting in bed with his daughter, Love, portrayed by Hemsworth's real-world daughter, India Rose Hemsworth. Thor adopted Love as his own at the end of 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, when she was reborn as "a child of Eternity" as Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, her father, died.

Marvel Studios

Never one to shy away from battle, this time, Thor seems to feel this is one of his final stands, pleading to the heavens that he can "defeat one more enemy" and "return home" to his child. Now, he feels the need to move past his days as a warrior and serve as a protector for Love, closing out his speech on one knee with Stormbreaker (his weapon) in his hand and saying, "I beg you, father, hear my prayer."

The trailer closes out with a message reconfirming Thor's return in Avengers: Doomsday, which was initially announced when Marvel revealed the film's first 27 cast members in March 2025. The final image is the green Avengers logo fading into view, accompanied by a countdown to Doomsday's release date.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third theatrical movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate and the fifth Avengers film in the MCU. Hemsworth is one of at least 29 confirmed cast members in this movie, which will pit Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom into an epic battle against the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more for the fate of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Thor's Emotional Return in Avengers: Doomsday Explained

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's return in Doomsday was already teased to be an emotional affair, as Marvel is expected to reunite Thor with his long-lost brother, Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Throw in a need for the God of Thunder to survive the upcoming battle so that he can return to his daughter, and the intensity will be ramped up to new levels.

From what the trailer showed, Thor may learn about the impending danger before he reunites with the rest of his Avengers team, praying to come out alive before diving into the battle. This alone teases how drastic and high the stakes are in Doomsday, even considering Thor has already taken on Thanos twice and endured the destruction of his home world.

It will also give Thor his first true experience with the multiverse after going back in time in Avengers: Endgame and reconnecting with his late mother, Frigga. He will also have to work with new heroes from other universes and timelines, bringing his expertise from countless battles in the MCU into play for the fight against Doom.

Additionally, while Evans' Steve Rogers will be a parent for the first time in his MCU tenure, bringing back Love for a second time means the film will use an already established offspring for one of the movie's main heroes. These two will be far from the only parents in Doomsday, which will help further unite the full team of heroes in their quest to keep the multiverse from falling apart.

While plenty of questions still surround Thor's specific storyline in Doomsday, his new status as a father will only raise the emotional stakes for the plot as he dives into (possibly) his most personal battle yet.