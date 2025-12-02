Disney Just Dropped a Big Hint About Thor & Loki’s Reunion In Avengers: Doomsday

Thor and Loki's upcoming reunion in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday may include other major heroes, if a new hint from Disney is to be believed. While Doomsday may not include every single Marvel hero in history, its cast will be chock full of legendary names from the MCU and general Marvel movie history alike. This will also feature a few notable reunions for characters with long-standing relationships from the past few decades.

Marvel Studios teased one of the potential teams of heroes that will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday. During a Disney presentation at the Giornate Di Cinema Sorrento in Sorrento, Italy (per @bestmovie_mag on Instagram), the company shared a look at Doomsday's title card before highlighting the movie's 27 confirmed cast members, accompanied by their headshots.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston appeared as part of a group of six other Doomsday stars, whose characters are associated with the Avengers. That group includes Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi). This may be a tease that the adopted Asgardian brothers will join forces with the Avengers, who may also have more unannounced additions to the group (like Captain Marvel, the Hulk, and Wong).

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers outing and the third film released as part of Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, over two dozen actors are confirmed for the cast, and the film will cross multiversal boundaries, putting the stability of all reality in jeopardy. Avengers: Doomsday debuts in theaters on December 18, 2026.

You can watch the full Avengers: Doomsday presentation from Giornate Di Cinema Sorrento in Sorrento below:

Thor & Loki's Potential Roles in Avengers: Doomsday

While Thor and Loki's reunion was confirmed in Marvel's initial Doomsday cast announcement, the two characters are in vastly different places after their last appearances. Thor: Love and Thunder ended with the God of Thunder adopting Gorr the God Butcher's daughter and staying on Earth, while Loki is now sitting on a throne and holding the threads of reality together as the God of Stories after the Loki series.

Should this tease be true, this would mark Loki's first time working as a true hero and teaming up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. It will also give him his first true interactions with anybody on that team outside of Thor, but considering that group knows all about Loki's history, it may make for some uncomfortable growing pains before they band together against Doctor Doom.

Loki may also be in line to come face-to-face with some of this movie's legacy heroes, as Simu Liu teased an interaction for his Shang-Chi with Professor X and Magneto. Kelsey Grammer (Beast) later hinted at a meeting with Hemsworth, further teasing this hero team-up moment and setting the fans up for something they've never seen before.

Also in question is how Loki will rejoin the story after his solo series ended with him holding the Sacred Timeline together as the God of Stories. This may indicate one or more multiversal variants of Loki will be in play, or the Loki last seen on Disney+ may be on the run from Doom in his quest to conquer all of reality.