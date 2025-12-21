Marvel Studios Will Omit Netflix's Best MCU Hero from 2026's Netflix Crossover

In 2026, a historic Netflix crossover is set to arrive in the MCU, but it will be missing one fan-favorite hero. Since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Defenders characters from Netflix, the studio has been in the process of rebooting the superhero TV universe on Disney+. This began in 2025 with the release of Daredevil: Born Again, and in 2026, it will continue in an even bigger way with Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is primed to be a historic crossover, with the second season of the Disney+ show featuring at least two Defenders lead characters in Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. However, one hero who will not be appearing in this Marvel Netflix crossover is Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again producer Sana Amanat confirmed to Empire Magazine that Bernthal will not appear in the new season as Frank Castle. Bernthal reprised his role as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, helping Daredevil to fight Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. With Fisk only becoming more powerful in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, it was expected that Daredevil might call on Castle again for help, but it's now confirmed that the anti-hero won't be appearing in the new season of the Disney+ show.

The Punisher

The Punisher has often been considered one of the best heroes to come out of the Marvel Netflix saga. After being introduced in Daredevil Season 2, Bernthal's character became so beloved that he broke out and led two seasons of his own Netflix show, The Punisher.

The Punisher is now experiencing a similar scenario since being introduced in the MCU, with the character's return in Daredevil: Born Again so popular that it earned Bernthal his own Marvel Studios Special Presentation as The Punisher. The actor has also been enlisted elsewhere in the MCU to play his character, with Punisher confirmed for a role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With so many projects competing for Bernthal's attention, there's an obvious reason why he's had to skip Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

While Daredevil: Born Again will miss out on featuring one of the Defenders Saga's best heroes, there's good news for fans: Frank Castle will still be seen plenty elsewhere in 2026. The Punisher TV special is set to arrive in 2026, as will Bernthal's debut in the MCU film side, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

How Punisher's Absence Will Impact Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Netflix

While Punisher's omission will be disappointing for Daredevil: Born Again fans, the Disney+ series will attempt to make up for it. While Frank Castle won't be present at Matt Murdock's side, several other fan-favorite characters will be.

One return that Amanat confirmed is that Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page will have a much more prominent presence in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Matt's love interest and work colleague, Karen was a constant presence in Netflix's Daredevil series, but was largely absent in Season 1 of the reboot. This is confirmed to change in Season 2 with Woll's character appearing more consistently (and with a new look).

Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones has quickly become one of the most anticipated elements of Daredevil: Born Again's new season. There's a prevalent hope from fans that if Ritter's return proves popular, it may open the door for further Jessica Jones projects, as Bernthal's has for the Punisher.

With Matt Murdock calling on all his New York allies to fight Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante regime, it also poses the question of whether other Defenders characters will be back as well. Luke Cage and Iron Fist stars Mike Colter and Finn Jones have remained out of the conversation for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but the way things are unfolding on the Disney+ show, it seems that Marvel Studios is paving the way for a full-scale Defenders reunion in the future.