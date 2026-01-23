Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Just Broke the Netflix Series' Winning Formula

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will bring an element to its story that the original Netflix Defenders series never utilized. After chatter surrounding Daredevil: Born Again helped canonize Netflix's Defenders Saga within the greater MCU, the franchise can now operate with all the storylines and characters that Marvel Studios has to offer. As part of that change, Born Again will deliver an interaction fans had hoped to see for years before the changes in the Multiverse Saga.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will feature a team-up between two superheroes for the first time in any season of MCU Daredevil content. This will happen thanks to Krysten Ritter's inclusion as Jessica Jones, marking her first time reprising the role in the MCU since Season 3 of Jessica Jones dropped on Netflix in 2019.

Season 2 of Daredevil featured a partnership between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Elodie Yung's Elektra Natchios, as they worked together until Elektra revealed herself to be connected to The Hand and ultimately died. She quickly turned into a villain and never fully established herself as a hero that season.

Marvel Television

That season also highlighted a reluctant partnership between Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who later appeared in Daredevil: Born Again. In that case, Frank Castle was a more antagonistic figure who evolved into an anti-hero, although he and Matt never saw eye-to-eye due to the Punisher's brutal methods. As such, Born Again Season 2's team-up between Daredevil and Jessica Jones will be the first time Matt Murdock has teamed up with a true superhero.

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again will continue into Season 2 after reviving the Daredevil story initially seen in Netflix's Defenders Saga. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, and Krysten Ritter, the series will pick up in New York after Wilson Fisk enacts martial law and Daredevil goes on the run to protect himself. Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in March 2026.

What To Expect From Daredevil/Jessica Jones Team-up in Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

While Marvel has not publicly released a first look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the studio shared a short trailer at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2025. Krysten Ritter even shared a peek at Jessica Jones from that trailer on social media.

The NYCC trailer reportedly teased Jessica's reunion with Matt Murdock years after their time together in The Defenders on Netflix. She also got a couple of quick action shots, showing she has not slowed down as a fighter since the last time fans saw her in 2019.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of television and streaming, elaborated on Jessica's role in Born Again at NYCC, saying she would be "part of this resistance that Matt is trying to build" against Fisk. He also told fans to expect some "changes and surprises" for her alongside Matt Murdock, although some of her character "will always stay the same."

While details on her role in the show are still largely being kept under wraps, she is expected to be a major player in the resistance building against Fisk as he consolidates his terrifying rule over all of New York.