Jessica Jones’ MCU Return First Story Details Revealed By Marvel TV Head

Jessica Jones' long-awaited return in Daredevil: Born Again is right around the corner, and the architects behind it revealed the first story details at New York Comic-Con. From Charlie Cox's Daredevil to Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Marvel Television is finally getting the whole Netflix gang back together on Disney+. The street-level archrivals have been joined in Daredevil: Born Again by much of Netflix's original Daredevil cast, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who is gearing up for his own Disney+ Special Presentation. But the expansion isn't done yet, as Krysten Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones in Season 2 for the first time since her Netflix series ended after three seasons in 2019.

First up, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum spoke with Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic-Con and revealed the first story details for Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

As fans expected after Born Again teased Daredevil's new army and a potential Defenders reunion, Winderbaum revealed Jones will be "part of this resistance" that Matt Murdock is building in a New York run by Wilson Fisk:

"The first and best idea was to bring Krysten back and to have her be part of this resistance that Matt is trying to build in the midst of a lot of obstacles in duress in Fisk's New York."

He continued to praise Netflix's original Jessica Jones series as some of the "best television Marvel's ever done." The MCU veteran added how Jon Bernthal's role as The Punisher in Born Again Season 1 showed how other characters can come into Daredevil's "orbit from the greater universe:"

"Jessica Jones is a great series. That first season with Purple Man I put up there with our best television Marvel's ever done, and Krysten really embodies that character. We liked the way Frank Castle played in the first season [of Daredevil: Born Again season 1]. Characters can come into his orbit from the greater universe.

Winderbaum and Ritter joined Brandon Davis for a live edition of the Phase Hero podcast and teased more details about Jessica Jones' MCU comeback, including that it has "been in the works for a while," according to the Marvel TV exec.

"We talked about [the Season 3] ending... I really felt like Jessica ended feeling like, 'I am a hero, and I've been a hero this whole time.' And that was how we were going to move forward with her."

Touching on reuniting Ritter with Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, Winderbaum pointed out the "special" chemistry between the characters and actors. Ritter hinted at how this will play out in Born Again Season 2 and how, while they "work really well together," she will, as usual, "take opportunities to poke fun at him:"

"Matt and Jessica work really well together, and complement each other, and they're both very smart. But, of course, she has a certain point of view about things and will take opportunities to poke fun at him."

The Marvel Television boss added that there is a "time gap" between the last time fans saw the two street-level heroes together in The Defenders and Born Again, which is believed to be around 10 years in the MCU timeline.

While "some things... will always stay the same" even after such a time jump, it seems there will be "changes and surprises" to come:

"There's a time gap between the last time we saw them together and this new show, and that really helps us because we get to reintroduce and reestablish everyone and a new status quo, and everything that entails. There are some things that will always stay the same, but there are obviously changes and surprises."

The actress noted that she always thought there was "more story to tell" before Marvel's partnership with Netflix ended, before which they were planning a fourth season, but luckily still had enough notice to craft Season 3 as a series finale.

While Season 4 may not have happened at Netflix in 2019, Winderbaum has teased that Jessica Jones may get a new series "sooner than you think," perhaps hinting at a Born Again-esque revival for the character.

Born Again Season 2 will begin its eight-episode run in March 2026, with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter, Wilson Bethel, Ayelet Zuhrer, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and more Netflix icons returning.

Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 & Beyond

Marvel Television

Krysten Ritter also let out during the Phase Hero podcast that she filmed her final scenes for Born Again Season 2 around "the first week of July" this year, with the first look at Jessica Jones' MCU return having been captured in late May.

As the overall production for Disney+'s Daredevil Season 2 began in late February and ended in early July, it seems the Netflix actress was on set for around the last month and a half of the four and a half month shoot, hinting at her major role.

Only time will tell exactly when Jones will show up in Season 2 and be recruited into Matt Murdock's anti-Kingpin resistance. However, she could fill a role similar to Jon Bernthal's Punisher in Season 1, popping up around the mid-season before taking a more starring role closer to the finale and its dramatic climax.

Whatever happens, fans may not need to worry about getting every last drop of Jessica Jones goodness in Season 2 alone, as Marvel Television looks to have a bright future for her, which could include her own revival Disney+ series or special.

Currently, three of Netflix's leading heroes are already confirmed for Born Again's sophomore outing: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. While the jury is still out on Finn Jones' Iron Fist and Mike Colter's Luke Cage, it's easy to see them appearing down the line or at least getting some status updates.

