Krysten Ritter Leaks Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Trailer + First Look At Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter gave MCU fans a sneak peek into Daredevil: Born Again by putting a piece of the Season 2 trailer online. Ritter is finally on her way to returning to the MCU, with Jessica Jones now confirmed for inclusion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ahead of its 2026 debut. While Marvel has not yet publicly released a trailer for the new season, select viewers at a recent Comic-Con got a first look at what to expect.

Krysten Ritter shared part of the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which was released during Marvel Studios' panel at New York Comic-Con 2025. Ritter shared the video on her Instagram Stories (shared initially by Luke Acret), focusing on a few seconds of action from Jessica Jones in her long-awaited MCU return.

The footage Ritter shared shows Jessica Jones walking into what appears to be a church to reconnect with Matt Murdock after their time working together in the Defenders Saga. Donning her classic jeans and black leather jacket, other footage shows Jones smacking an enemy with a table before standing tall with a terrifying stare on her face.

Ritter's full video of the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer can be seen below, courtesy of @bursinxmurdock on X:

Daredevil: Born Again will give Krysten Ritter her first work as Jessica Jones since the end of her three-season Netflix solo series in 2019. While story details for Jones are being kept under wraps, set photos and video have confirmed her reunion with Matt Murdock, setting up what should be an exciting team-up between the two Defenders heroes.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be the second chapter in Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock, integrating the character more fully into the greater MCU. Also starring Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Matthew Lillard, Krysten Ritter, and Jon Bernthal, Season 2 will follow up on the Kingpin's reign over New York City as its mayor, while Daredevil assembles a team under the radar to take the city back. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will debut on Disney+ in March 2026.

What To Expect From Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

The last time fans saw Jessica Jones in Season 3 of her own solo show, she had gone back on her decision to leave her life as a vigilante behind after hearing David Tennant’s Kilgrave’s voice in her head. Almost taking a one-way trip to El Paso, Texas, she walks away and stays in the New York area, presumably getting back to protecting the city any way she can.

While she passed control of Alias Investigations to Eka Darville’s Malcom Ducasse, Jessica is still likely to return to her roots as a private investigator/vigilante when she comes back to the Big Apple. Due to Fisk's anti-vigilante laws and his declaration of martial law throughout the city, she will have to stay even more under the radar to protect both herself and those she cares about.

Eventually, fans expect her to join forces more officially with Matt Murdock as he builds a team of heroes and allies to take on Fisk and end one of the darkest periods in New York history in the MCU. However, it remains unclear what specifically will force her back into the mix after over half a decade away from the action in-universe.

Regardless of the specifics, Jessica should have plenty of ammunition for an epic return, which fans hope will set the stage for more new stories under the MCU umbrella with new interactions and missions down the line.