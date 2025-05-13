Disney Upfront 2025 Live Blog: Every Marvel, Star Wars and More Disney Announcements

Marvel, Star Wars, and more franchises take center stage for Disney as the studio comes to Upfront 2025 for its official presentation. With dozens of streaming projects in line for release under Disney's watch, the company is ready to use Upfront to give fans all the teases and info they need to get ready for the rest of the year.

Disney's Upfront 2025 presentation is officially underway as of 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT at the North Javits Center in New York City, New York. Ahead, The Direct will share every update from that panel on upcoming streaming projects coming to Disney+ in 2025 and beyond.

Percy Jackson Season 2 Poster Revealed

The Hollywood Handle's Chris Gallardo shared a picture of the first official poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. The poster shows Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson holding the Riptide sword and squaring up against a massive sea monster, emblematic of the Sea of Monsters book on which Season 2 will be based.

Charlie Cox Teases New MCU Cameos in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil star Charlie Cox indicated that more MCU cameos will happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

When asked if fans can expect other MCU characters to show up in Season 2 following Yusuf Khan's inclusion in Season 1, all Cox could offer was a simple, "Yeah, yeah." He would not elaborate on who those cameos could end up being.

More Chaos Coming in Percy Jackson Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries spoke about what fans can expect from Season 2 with ExtraTV.

Scobell teased "a lot more action" in the upcoming episodes, teasing how he and his co-stars are "constantly moving" in Season 2:

"I don't know, I think there's a lot more action this season. Last season, there was a good amount of action, but it kind of felt like conversation, action, conversation, action. This time, the entire time, we're constantly moving."

Simhadri added that things feel "a little more on edge" and that fans can expect the action to be "a little rougher this season," which is something he fully supports.

ABC Shows About to Stream on Disney+

Disney announced that shows originally released on the ABC TV network are now streaming on Disney+ as part of a new move for the streaming service.

This will include new shows such as Good Morning America and World News Tonight, along with the likely addition of more entertainment-based shows as well.

Want to know what might be shown at Disney Upfront 2025? Take a look at our full breakdown of expected announcements here!

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates!