Disney Upfront 2025: Exact Time & Expected Announcements (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Marvel, Star Wars, and more from Disney are expected to take center stage in announcements from the studio's 2025 Upfront presentation. The year has already come and gone with multiple projects from the entertainment giant, some successful and some not, but there are no plans to stop releasing new stories anytime soon.

Disney's 2025 Upfront presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 13, at 4 p.m. ET, according to a press release shared by ABC. The presentation is expected to run for about two hours and will premiere many first details on what will come from the studio's biggest franchises for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Looking at previous years, Disney used the 2024 Upfront event to show off a new trailer for 2025's Daredevil: Born Again. That trailer included a key nod to Daredevil's appearance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he called himself "a really good lawyer."

Last year also brought some disappointing news from that presentation, which indicated that Ironheart's release on Disney+ had been delayed until 2025.

Thus far, Marvel and Star Wars have both released a few projects on Disney+ and in theaters during the first half of 2025.

In theaters, Marvel delivered both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* while Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil: Born Again performed well on Disney+. Meanwhile, Star Wars ended Andor Season 2 with some of the series' highest-rated episodes ever after finishing Season 1 of Skeleton Crew earlier in the year.

What to Expect From Disney's Upfront 2025 Presentation

Disney

Looking ahead, the most immediate release on the horizon for Disney is Lilo & Stitch, which is due to hit theaters on May 23. Disney is sure to tease more of that live-action remake at its Upfront presentation, possibly bringing a new clip or behind-the-scenes look at the movie to build up more hype for its debut.

Also on the docket for the studio are two major animated movies, Elio and Zootopia 2, which will be released in June and November, respectively. This presentation could present an opportunity for Disney to deliver a first full look at Zootopia 2, and with Elio's June 20 release date approaching, the studio could go into more details on what to expect from the latest animated feature.

Along with news on those movies and other franchises (including a possible tease for Percy Jackson Season 2), Marvel and Star Wars are expected to be the highlights from Disney's Upfront presentation.

For Marvel, many fans are hoping to get the first official trailer for the MCU's next Disney+ series, Ironheart. Recent online rumors have indicated that a trailer will be debuting at Upfront, and given that the Disney+ series debuts in less than two months, now would be the perfect time.

MCU fans are also hoping to hear news about major theatrical outings like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. Especially with Doomsday now in the midst of filming, fans hope to potentially get a first look into production to tease what could be 2026's biggest big-screen movie.

For Star Wars, following the end of Andor's second and final season, the biggest project on the horizon is 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is still deep in production for Lucasfilm. This movie will be the culmination of everything delivered in the Mandoverse thus far, bringing Din Djarin and Grogu to theaters for the first time amongst a hoard of fan-favorite characters.

There are also still plenty of surprises in store for Disney fans in the upcoming Upfront presentation, leaving many anxious to find out everything the industry giant has in store for the foreseeable future.