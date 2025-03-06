A new listing may have revealed the most specific release window for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 to date.

Confirmed to release in 2025, the second season of the series inspired by Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels comes after a hugely successful Season 1.

The show became the most-watched program on Disney+ in 2024, leaving fans looking forward to the next installment in the story.

New Listing Hints at Percy Jackson Season 2 Release Window

Disney+

A new Amazon listing reveals that the Disney+ tie-in edition of the second Percy Jackson book will hit shelves on November 11, hinting at a December premiere for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

The tie-in edition of The Sea of Monsters, according to the listing, will include a cover image and an eight-page photo insert, both from the Disney+ series.

Amazon

The reasoning behind this inference comes from the fact that the tie-in book for Season 1 (a re-release of The Lightning Thief) hit shelves on November 21, 2023 — just under a month before the show made its Disney+ debut that December.

Of course, this is not a guarantee of anything. But, back at the beginning of production on Season 2, Rick Riordan recommended fans use the Season 1 production and release timeline as a guide for Season 2.

So, it stands to reason that the timing of the tie-in novel re-release relative to the season premiere would match too.

In summary, this tie-in novel listing strongly hints that Percy Jackson Season 2 will release on Disney+ sometime in late November to mid-December 2025.

Why Might Percy Jackson Season 2 Not Release Until December?

Assuming this projected December release window is true, fans may be frustrated at having two years between the releases of Seasons 1 and 2.

A December release makes perfect sense, given where the show is in production, the Season 1 production timeline, and other situational factors from throughout its development thus far. It also aligns with ongoing predictions, looking at a release between October and December of this year.

The second season did not get its official green light until after the Season 1 finale released. Granted, preliminary writing work did begin long before that, but nothing could officially start until February of 2024.

Given how VFX-heavy a story Percy Jackson is — simply by nature of it being about mythological creatures, characters, and worlds — fans should expect a somewhat lengthy post-production process.

In a recent update, Riordan shared that he has seen early cuts of the first two episodes of Season 2, without any special effects whatsoever.

This means that post-production work is definitely in its early stages, and it will take time to get everything right. In fact, Riordan said in that same update to expect it to take "many months."

Luckily, steps are already being taken to help speed up the release of Season 3, assuming it gets a green light too.

Writing work on Season 3 has already begun, with the writers' room first meeting less than two weeks ago. Theoretically, this would mean a shorter time between the end of Season 2 and the start of on-location shooting for Season 3 than before.

(For context, Season 2 got the green light in early February, 2024, and shooting started in early August.)

Still, it is important to remember that nothing is official yet, and it might be some time before that changes.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+.