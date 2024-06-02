Percy Jackson Season 2 Update Reveals New Release Projection

Rick Riordan's Spring update on his blog may offer insight into when Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 could be released.

According to a recent report, Season 1 of Percy Jackson was the most-watched show on Disney+ in the first half of 2024. The series beat out multiple Marvel projects, including both Echo and X-Men '97 (second and third place) during that time period.

As such, Percy Jackson being renewed for Season 2 was not a huge surprise.

Before Season 1 even released its first episode, fans knew that preliminary writing work on what was then only a possible Season 2 had already begun. Once the renewal was official, things kicked into high gear even faster.

Rick Riordan revealed in a May blog post that he expects to be "at work producing" Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 this fall.

Riordan explained that he will not be doing a book tour for the next installment in the Percy Jackson book series, Wrath of the Triple Goddesses, as he expects to be "back at work producing" the next season of the show, "if all goes according to plan:"

"Sadly, I will not be doing an in-person tour for this book in the fall. We anticipate being back at work producing season two of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' by then, if all goes according to plan, and also, to be honest, I kind of want a breather from touring! Last year was incredible with three different media tours — for 'The Sun and the Star,' 'Chalice of the Gods,' and of course the TV show. But this year is going to be more about catching up with projects."

Wrath releases at the end of September, so that would mean if there were a media tour, it would likely be throughout that month. If that is the case, then the producing work discussed in the post is expected to be happening in September.

He does not specify filming specifically, but in saying "back at work," he is implying that he will be in another location, or at the very least doing something different from what he is doing now.

Pre-production is currently in full swing, according to other updates in the post, so that implies that "back at work producing" likely refers to the next big step not referenced: production itself.

He also gives no clear indication of if this means it is expected to start around September or to be continuing from an earlier start date. Regardless, it is highly likely that some part of filming will be happening throughout the month.

When Could Percy Jackson Season 2 Release?

Back when pre-production for Season 2 started, Riordan advised fans "to look back on the timeline for Season 1 to get an idea" of what Season 2's pipeline may look like.

Season 1 began filming in June 2022 and finished in February 2023. This means that filming took about nine months total, and wrapped about 10 months before Season 1 started its weekly Disney+ releases.

If Season 2 had the same production timeline as Season 1, that would mean filming would end in early-to-mid 2025 (depending on whether September is when it starts, or if it's midway through). This then indicates a late 2025 or early 2026 Season 2 premiere.

It is worth mentioning, though, that Riordan previously said that he expects Season 2 to be slightly easier to produce than Season 1, indicating a projected release more toward late 2025 than early 2026.

This update about when filming could be happening indicates what could be the closest match between Season 1's and Season 2's development timelines so far. September comes roughly eight months after Season 2 was announced, and Season 1 filming was in progress eight months after its green light.

Once fans know if September is mid-filming or the start of filming, though, it will be easier to discern how closely the two seasons' production timelines match. From there, fans may be able to narrow down that late-2025-to-early-2026 release window just a bit more.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+.

