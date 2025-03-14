Percy Jackson Season 3 Gets Big Announcement: When Will It Release?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially been renewed for Season 3, even with Season 2 still in post-production.

Fresh off the financial and critical success of Percy Jackson Season 1, the Disney+ series based on the novels of the same name by Rick Riordan saw a second season renewal soon after the first season's finale.

Only weeks after Season 2 wrapped filming in Canada at the end of January, Riordan announced that a writer's room for Season 3 had begun, despite the then-lack of an official green lit from Disney.

Now, though, the news is official, and fans can get excited for The Titans Curse to officially hit Disney+.

Percy Jackson Season 3 Officially Confirmed By Disney

Disney gave Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 the official green light, allowing for development and production to begin in earnest.

The writers' room has already met at least once, according to Bluesky posts from Percy Jackson novel author and show executive producer Rick Riordan.

According to Riordan, the idea was to "begin planning scripts" as early as possible, since if the show did continue, development needed "to start now."

In a post after the first meeting, Riordan added that the writing team is the same as Season 2's. This means the Season 3 writers' room includes Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, and seemingly Daphne Olive and Shae Worthy, among others (the full Season 2 team has not been made public yet).

Then, in mid-March, Riordan revealed that the first "what if" discussion about what the casting of fan-favorite demigod Nico DiAngelo "might look like." Riordan teased that though it was "just a thought exercise," he "still got chills:"

"Yesterday, we had our first PURELY HYPOTHETICAL absolutely-nothing-confirmed "what if" conversation about what the casting might look like for Nico di Angelo if/when we get to move forward on season 3, and although it was just a thought exercise, I'm not going to lie, I still got chills."

Of course, now fans know that conversations like that one have moved from being "PURELY HYPOTHETICAL" to being for actual development and pre-production on Percy Jackson Season 3.

When Is Percy Jackson Season 3 Coming Out? New Release Projections

There is no confirmed production window, let alone release date, for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 yet — in fact, the Season 2 release date has not even been announced yet.

Still, hints from Riordan's posts indicate that the gap between seasons may be a bit shorter than the two years between Seasons 1 and 2.

Riordan emphasized the urgency of getting started on Season 3 development as early as possible. One potential reason for this could be the fact that the third Percy Jackson book, The Titans Curse, is the only one in the series to take place during the winter.

With that in mind, it seems very possible that on-location shooting could start as early as winter of 2025 — less than a year after Season 2 production wrapped. If this is the case, that would likely mean seeing Percy Jackson Season 3 hit Disney+ within two years. Again, this is purely speculative, but the signs are really pointing that way.

If they are not aiming for this winter, and they still plan to shoot on-location like they did for the first two seasons, they would have to wait until winter of 2026. Waiting that long — roughly two years from Season 2's wrap — would likely not require the level of urgency Riordan conveyed.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+.