Percy Jackson Season 3 Gets Exciting Disney+ Update From Rick Riordan

Work on Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 has officially begun, though a confirmed renewal for the series is still forthcoming.

Season 1 of the series inspired by Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels was a major success. In fact, it was the most-watched program on Disney+ last year, beating multiple Marvel and Star Wars projects in order to claim that top spot.

Just weeks ago, filming on Season 2 officially wrapped, with fans eagerly awaiting its release later this year.

Disney+

In a February 25 Bluesky post, Percy Jackson and the Olympians executive producer and book author Rick Riordan confirmed that script planning for Season 3 is officially underway.

He announced that the team has "been cleared to start a room and begin planning scripts" and that writers met to begin discussions on the day of the post, despite the show not yet being renewed for a third season.

This was a point Riordan made clear, writing, "This does NOT mean the third season is green-lighted yet."

However, he noted that if Season 3 were to happen, which he is "optimistic" it will, development needs "to start now." This is why work is beginning before the official renewal:

"Excited to meet with the 'PJO' writers' room today to discuss potential plans for season three. This does NOT mean the third season is green-lighted yet, but we have been cleared to start a room and begin planning scripts, because assuming the show DOES go forward, we have to start now. Optimistic."

Why Does Percy Jackson Season 3 Work Need to Start Now?

Fans may wonder why it is so important to start Season 3 work this early, especially since Season 2 is about to begin or in the early stages of post-production, and Season 3 is not official yet.

Beginning work on an unconfirmed next season is nothing new for Percy Jackson. Preliminary writing work on Season 2 began before the season was confirmed, too. But, unlike with Season 2, Riordan is highlighting the need "to start now."

The most likely reason for this difference is the tight time skip between the second and third Percy Jackson books. In-universe, the first and second Percy Jackson novels take place just one year apart.

A lot can change in a year, so changes in the show actors' physical appearance over the two years between filming the first season and the second is still fairly easy to explain.

Books two and three, however, are set only a couple of months apart from one another, and Season 3 would benefit from filming as close to Season 2 as humanly possible.

Notably, the third Percy Jackson novel, The Titan's Curse, is the only book in the original series to take place during the winter instead of summer. Given that much of the first two seasons were shot on location, it can be assumed that the third would follow suit, meaning shooting would need to be during the winter.

If filming does not begin this winter (as in, late 2025 and early 2026), the team would need to wait until late 2026 and early 2027 to shoot Season 3 — about two years after wrapping Season 2.

So, it is likely the team is vying to shoot at the end of this year, in order to ensure actors' appearances are as close to those in Season 2 as possible.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+, with Season 2 set to release by the end of 2025 (read more about every piece of Season 2 news here).