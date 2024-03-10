Percy Jackson Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Despite only being announced just under a month ago, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is well underway, according to updates from the show's creative team.

Preliminary writing work on Season 2 actually began before the renewal was made official — in fact, it started before the show even premiered on Disney+ in the first place.

Now, the full writer's room for the adaptation of The Sea of Monsters by author Rick Riordan is in progress, following Season 2's official announcement on February 7.

When Will Percy Jackson Season 2 Release?

A recent post from Rick Riordan indicates the possibility of an earlier-than-expected release window for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

On February 10, three days after Season 2 was announced, Riordan mapped out Season 1's production timeline on Threads. He covered the roughly two years between Season 1's announcement and its premiere, and encouraged fans "to look back on the timeline for season one to get an idea" about Season 2:

"A lot of people are interested in how long 'PJOTV' season two will take to complete. I'm curious too! I don't have exact answers, but it might be helpful to look back on the timeline for season one to get an idea, as documented on my blog. Jan 2022 green light announced for season one.

April 2022 Percy casting announced.

May 5, 2022 The full trio casting is announced.

June 2, 2022 Filming begins.

Feb 2, 2023 Filming wraps.

March 2023 Post-production begins.

Dec 2023 Season one airs."

On February 15, Riordan posted about how he is currently finding "the second season ... a little easier to handle" than the first, as he "understand[s] the [production] process better:"

"When I was a mentor teacher, I used to tell new teachers to hang in there. The first year is always tough. The second year is usually much, much better. I am now living through a similar thing with TV production. Getting that first season made was four long years of hard work, but so far, fingers crossed, the second season is feeling a little easier to handle, mostly because I understand the process better. Becky and I are lucky to have a great team showing us the ropes!"

Note: The discrepancy between the two-year timeline from the first post, and the four years described here presumably means that work had actually started on Season 1 two years before it was announced to the public.

This implies that the time between Season 2's announcement and release could be shorter than it was for Season 1, assuming production continues at its current pace.

If Season 2's production ended up looking identical to Season 1's, new episodes would begin releasing around January 2026. With the insight that production on Season 2 has been slightly easier, though, fans could potentially be looking at a late 2025 release.

Of course, it will be easier to offer more specific speculation as the milestones from the Season 1 production timeline begin being hit for Season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has been actively in development for just under a month, and there have already been several updates, confirmations, and reveals in this short time.

On February 28, Rick Riordan shared a brief update about the upcoming second season on Threads, telling fans that "the season two script work is 'full steam ahead,'" and that he, like fans, "[wants] to watch these episodes NOW:"

"Our intrepid writers' room sails into the Sea of Monsters. The season two script work is 'full steam ahead' and I love it. The only problem is I want to watch these episodes NOW. But I imagine some of you feel the same way."

Riordan also included a black-and-white image of a large warship. The ship pictured seems to be the USS Essex, which was used by the United States Army and Navy during the Civil War. Interestingly, the only Civil War ship in The Sea of Monsters is the CSS Birmingham, a fictional Confederate ship populated by the ghosts of Confederate soldiers.

Another update from Riordan on Threads came earlier in the month — this time, about casting. Many young fans have expressed interest online in auditioning for Percy Jackson Season 2, especially as it will certainly introduce characters like Tyson and Thalia, and could even feature the likes of Charles Beckendorf and Silena Beauregard.

Plus, those not interested themselves may still be wondering when new information about who will play these fan-favorite characters might release.

Riordan shared that as of early February, they "have not started casting for season two PJO yet." He added that he does not "know of any plans to have open auditions for any roles."

He offered advice to fans looking to play a role in the show, noting the importance of steps like "build[ing] your resume" and getting "a reputable agent." He made it clear that vying for such roles is "a huge commitment," and that "there are no shortcuts."

He ended the update by telling fans that "If/when [he has] more news, [he] will post:"

"PSA: We have not started casting for season two 'PJO' yet. I don't know of any plans to have open auditions for any roles. Best advice to those who want to act: Put in the time and work, refine your skills, take classes if you can, take parts no matter how small, build your resume, learn the audition process, eventually get a reputable agent. It's a huge commitment, but as with most creative fields, there are no shortcuts. If/when I have more news, I will post!"

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians does not currently have a set release date, but Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

