Percy Jackson Season 3 Will Fix a Big Mistake from Season 2, Confirms Actor

Disney+ is fixing one of its biggest Percy Jackson and the Olympians mistakes for Season 3. The House of Mouse began its adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels in December 2023, with Season 1 adapting The Lightning Thief. The show was an instant hit and was quickly renewed for Season 2 (adapting The Sea of Monsters) which will arrive two years later this December.

The Disney+ series is the second attempt at bringing Percy Jackson to live-action after two movies starring Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, and Alexandra Daddario. The show has set out a goal for at least five seasons based on the five original books, with the Golden Trio this time played by Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Jeffries (whose casting was originally hit with backlash).

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Percy Jackson and The Olympians' Grover actor Aryan Simhadri confirmed that production on Season 3 will begin in July. This marks a major change in the filming schedule from Season 2 that may lead to a shorter gap between seasons being released on Disney+.

Executive Producer Rick Riordan confirmed in February that the team had been given a green light to form a writers' room and "begin planning scripts" for Season 3, for which the show was renewed shortly after in March.

As Season 2 will premiere this December, that means the next season will start production five months before. In contrast, Season 2 started filming in August 2024, eight months after Season 1 began in December 2023, leading to a two-year wait between seasons that ought to be lessened for Season 3.

Percy Jackson actor Walker Scobell also hyped up The Titan's Curse adaptation that will be featured on Disney+ in Season 3, saying, "This is probably my favorite season, probably will be my favorite season to shoot."

In response, Annabeth actress Leah Jeffries joked, "Of course it's their favorite season because I'm not there." For those unaware, Jeffries is referring to how Annabeth is separated from her friends in The Titan's Curse book while Percy and the other embark on a quest to rescue her from Mount Othrys.

When Will Percy Jackson Season 3 Be Released on Disney+?

Disney+

Looking at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, production ran from August 2024 to February 2025 (via TV Insider) and it will premiere this December.

If all moves ahead smoothly with Season 3 and it follows a similar filming schedule to its predecessor, it should be ready to premiere in late 2026.

Marvel Studios has recently noted a push to have more of its Disney+ originals landing on an "annual release schedule." This initiative to have less two to three-year gaps between seasons and instead release shows on a more traditional annual basis may be carrying across Disney+ to Percy Jackson as well.

There are five original novels in the Percy Jackson book series, and if the show were to run at an annual rate, the story should finish in 2028. That said, author Rick Riordan has more recently written two more books, The Chalice of the Gods and Wrath of the Triple Goddess, which could be adapted in further seasons.