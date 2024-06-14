Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Break Up? New Rumors Explained

A potentially internet-breaking rumor leaves fans wondering one question: did megastar musician Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce break up?

For the better part of the last year, Kelce and Swift have dominated the tabloids with their courtship and relationship, which evolved during the 2023 NFL season.

Eventually, the two went public, as fans saw Kelce at numerous Swift concerts before she returned the favor by coming to his football games, notably including the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their involvement helped make that game the most-watched event in U.S. TV history (per the NFL) with over 120 million viewers.

Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Break Up?

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

A new TikTok video from Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnast Olivia Dunne started a rumor amongst fans that NFL Champion Travis Kelce and Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift have broken up.

Dunne posted a five-second video of her and Kelce both drinking Accelerator energy drinks. The caption above Kelce reads, "I feel like you're just here for concert tickets" before jumping to Dunne asking, "What?"

This is in reference to an episode of the show Summer Loving, in which a woman on a The Bachelorette-style reality show tells a potential suitor, "I feel like you're just here for the zip line." That line was also used as the audio in Dunne's video.

The speculation is further fueled by the fact that Kelce follows Dunne on Instagram, but he does not follow Swift. Fans also point to the fact that it has been some time since Kelce was seen at one of Swift's concerts.

Fortunately for Kelce/Swift fans, there is no credence to these rumors.

Notably, Kelce and Dunne are both brand ambassadors for Accelerator, making it perfectly reasonable that they would be seen in an advertisement together.

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, Swift and Kelce quickly adjust their schedules for one another "if it's feasible." They also plan "as much time as they can to see each other" along with their families, and they make sure they are not long-distance for long, even with their busy schedules.

The source also noted that they both "prioritize each other" and do everything in their power "to make each other happy." The relationship is genuinely strong, and both are said to "want to make it work."

Swift and Kelce "definitely see a long-term future together," and they show no signs of slowing down as their values remain in concert with each other:

On June 13, Kelce received his third championship ring during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Swift commented multiple times on the livestream of the event (per Reddit) even while she was in Liverpool, United Kingdom. She commented with multiple "heart-eyes" emojis and used phrases like "YESSSSSSS" and "CONGRATULATIONS."

On top of Swift and Kelce's relationship, Olivia Dunne went public with her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who met while attending LSU together. Rumors of their relationship first started in June 2023, and Dunne has been seen at his games multiple times over the past year.

What's Next for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Outside of their heavily publicized relationship (which appears to be as strong as ever), Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have jam-packed schedules moving forward.

Kelce is preparing for his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs as he looks to add to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume, which already includes three Super Bowls and nine All-Pro nominations.

Meanwhile, Swift continues a record-breaking run on her Eras tour which started in March 2023 and is not set to end until December 2024. That tour was also recorded and made into a movie, breaking multiple box office records once it hit the big screen in October 2023.

She is also enjoying the release of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), which broke various sales records upon its May 2024 debut (per Billboard) and was incorporated into her Eras Tour performances.

As if that was not enough, she is rumored to be playing the musical mutant Dazzler in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters on July 29. Those rumors hit a new high after the closing line of her final track on TTPD, "Clara Bow," sneakily concluded with the word "dazzling."

Through all of this, Kelce and Swift show no signs of being anywhere close to a break-up, much to the relief of millions of fans who have followed their love affair since it became a reality.

