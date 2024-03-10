Taylor Swift is a world-famous performer and a masterclass wordsmith who has had a generational impact on songwriting during her career.

2023 was the year of Swift, setting industry records with The Eras Tour, re-releasing two albums as a part of her "Taylor's Version" re-recording project, and her concert film grossing $261.7 million worldwide.

Heading into 2024 and the upcoming release of Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, here is a look at some of her best lyrics from a range of eras.

12 Best Taylor Swift Quotes from Her Songs

Anti-Hero - "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me."

Before launching her worldwide Eras Tour, Swift released Midnights on October 21, 2022, along with the music video for the soon-to-be hit song "Anti-Hero."

The video was littered with Easter Eggs and references to her past (and possibly future) albums, while also premiering her new album's new tone.

This specific quote is one of the album's most catchy and self-deprecating lyrics. The self-awareness shown by Swift was fun for fans to see, while still always sticking by her side even if she's the problem, it's her.

All Too Well - "And you call me up again just to break me like a promise. So casually cruel in the name of being honest."

A song that only got better with time, especially thanks to the introduction of the 10-minute Taylor's Version, "All Too Well" is a stand-out in Swift's discography.

Telling a beautiful story following a blossoming, intimate romance, followed by deceit and heartbreak, this quote perfectly encapsulates her emotion.

Beyond the use of the simile "break me like a promise" and alliteration "casually cruel," Swift's performance of elevating her voice during the first line and lowering it during the second gives off the feeling of anger, then coldness of being broken up with.

Cruel Summer - "I snuck in through the garden gate, every night that summer just to seal my fate."

A year ago, there would have been a spoiler warning, however, now everyone knows Swift's first era on her tour is Lover.

"Cruel Summer" is a song that only amps up the energy and gets the crowd bumping to start the over three-hour journey.

As there are so many incredible lyrics from this song, this particular quote relays the sense of mischief and uncontrollably falling for someone no matter the end result.

Call It What You Want - "My castle crumbled overnight. I brought a knife to a gunfight. They took the crown but it’s alright.”

The first three lines of "Call It What You Want" tell so much about what was happening in Swift's personal life leading up to the release of Reputation.

In 2016, Swift faced intense tabloid scrutiny due to her relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as well as a feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Amidst this turmoil, she withdrew from public life and faced criticism for her silence on the 2016 presidential election, but found hope and gained confidence in her relationship with Joe Alwyn, "They took the crown but it’s alright."

Our Song - "Our song is the slamming screen door, sneakin' out late, tapping on your window."

A lyric of Swift's that everyone knows, from "Our Song" off her debut album, this quote perfectly personifies the relationship presented in the song.

Back in her country music era, this story about young love is a great addition to her first album and this quote in particular is just the beginning of a roller coaster of relationships and songwriting over the next 18 years.

Mine - "You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter. You are the best thing that's ever been mine."

Dissecting the nuance of "You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter" is something Swifties have been doing since 2010.

Being happy to have changed for someone or something is a rare feeling. In this case, Swift portrays what it is like to fall in love, even if it means breaking out of their comfort zone in such a special way during her third album.

Lover - "With every guitar string scar on my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover."

Given that this is the song bearing the album's namesake, it is only right that it features the quote that perfectly encapsulates the story of Lover.

Swift declaring her love while referencing a past of heartbreak (and songs played on her guitar about said heartbreak) is truly satisfying for longtime fans and makes Lover stand out as arguably her happiest album.

You Belong With Me - "But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts, she's cheer captain, and I'm on the bleachers."

There is no way to read this lyric and not continue singing the song.

For many casual fans of Swift, this may be the song most recognizable, and part of that is the comparison made between herself and the popular girls in high school. "You Belong With Me" is an all-time girl-next-door story that boys and girls alike can continue to belt out for generations to come.

Side note: Taylor Swift sits in a luxury booth, not on the bleachers at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Fearless - "In this passenger seat, you put your eyes on me. In this moment now, capture it, remember it."

During a song about bravery and the power of confidence through love with a partner, this lyric is a warning to enjoy this moment while it lasts.

That sense of gratitude in the present, with tomorrow not being promised, is powerful in Swift's second album Fearless. It's also within an upbeat, joyful song that kicks off this era on her worldwide tour.

Cardigan - "You drew stars around my scars, but now I’m bleeding."

"Cardigan" is one of Swift's best songs on Folklore, with a melancholy tone about first love, and first heartbreak. However, the interpretation of Swift's lyrics can vary greatly depending on personal experiences and perspectives.

For example, someone might relate the song "August" to their own situation of unrequited love rather than the narrative presented in the song, while another might view "Cardigan" as symbolizing a relationship where someone made the other feel good despite past scars, only to end up causing further pain.

Blank Space - "I can make the bad guys good for a weekend."

One of Swift's most fun songs to sing and dance to, "Black Space" is upbeat and fierce. This lyric encapsulates themes of love's transformative power and how fleeting romance can be.

This quote emphasizes the thrill of pursuing love despite its uncertainties, adding depth to the song's exploration of passion, recklessness, and the consequences of intense relationships.

Back to December - "It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missing you."

A heartfelt song about regret, "Back to December" is one of Speak Now's most beautifully written and somber songs.

Looking back on a previous relationship, many listeners will be able to relate to that desire for "freedom" but then quickly regret the decision to split apart.

One of the most unique aspects of this song is that it's about Taylor Lautner, and when Swift released her new version of the album back in July 2023, he was brought out on-stage for her tour and premiered in a new music video to her vaulted song "I Can See You".

It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but remaining friends 13 years later.

