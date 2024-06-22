Why is Prince William M8 In Taylor Swift's New Post?

A new post on Taylor Swift's Instagram has fans confused after the uber-popular singer referred to Prince William as "M8."

Swift is in the middle of her globe-spanning Eras Tour, finally arriving for an extended stay in London, England.

The pop superstar will play three dates in London (the first of which was on June 21) before returning to play five more in the English capital later in the summer.

[ 12 Best Taylor Swift Quotes from Lyrics of Her Songs ]

Why Did Taylor Swift Call Prince William M8?

As a part of a new Instagram post from singer Taylor Swift, some social media users are confused about why the pop star would use the word "M8" while referencing the English royal Prince William.

The Prince of Wales was photographed on Swift's Instagram page following her first show at Wembley Stadium in London. He appeared alongside the singer, her boyfriend, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, and two of his kids (Prince George and Princess Charlotte).

With the image came a caption from the music megastar, saying, "Happy Bday M8." This referred to Prince William, who celebrated his 42nd birthday at the June 21 concert:

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

"M8" is an internet (or texting) shorthand for the British parlance "mate," meaning a good friend.

This caption, while confusing to some, is Swift referring to William and his family as her mates and addressing them in a friendly manner.

Prince William responded to the image with a photo of his own. The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram page posted a picture of the royals with Swift, professionally capturing the selfie that went up on the singer's social channels.

The Royals' image included a caption thanking the pop singer, saying, "Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!"

Following her first performance in London, Swift will continue the extensive European leg of her Eras Tour.

She has several more dates left in the English capital before setting off across the continent, performing in Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, and Vienna. She will then round out Europe with five more shows in London, England.

This comes after nearly 18 months of touring for the artist, who is set to close out her Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada on December 8 this year.

For those who cannot attend an Eras Tour show live, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is streaming on Disney+.

Read more about Taylor Swift:

Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Break Up? New Rumors Explained

Full Cast of Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood - Meet the Real People In New Docuseries (Photos)

Did Taylor Swift's Cat Meredith Die? Fan Speculation Explained

Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm Deadpool 3 Role In TTPD?