As Marvel Studios preps to promote Daredevil: Born Again at D23 2024, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter shared a social media post teasing her possible inclusion.

Ritter has not been seen as Jessica Jones since her solo Netflix series and team-up effort in 2017's The Defenders. Amidst rumors teasing her return under Marvel Studios, she's also been vocal about wanting to reprise that role again over the last few years.

The Netflix series were officially confirmed as canon to the greater MCU ahead of Echo's debut in January 2024, aiding in her potential return. Thus far, only Daredevil and Kingpin have returned, although many fans hope that changes soon.

Krysten Ritter Shares Cryptic Jessica Jones Post

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter shared a picture in her Instagram Stories potentially teasing a comeback to her role as the Marvel antiheroine.

Ritter took a picture of an ad for a book by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell titled Breaking the Dark: A Jessica Jones Marvel Crime Novel.

This poster is currently up at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where the 2024 D23 Fan Expo is taking place.

Fans expect Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again to be part of these proceedings. The show is already confirmed to bring back past Netflix stars (although a pair of minor roles were recast in Echo), including Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Will Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones Be In Daredevil: Born Again?

Due to the Netflix shows now officially being canon with the MCU, there's no reason Ritter would not have a chance to return to her role. There have already been rumors about her appearing in Disney+'s Born Again, especially after she was seen getting into superhero shape in early 2023.

Shortly after, Ritter reunited with one of her co-stars, Luke Cage star Mike Colter, while Born Again production was ramping up.

Story details remain largely a mystery for Born Again, although it is confirmed to follow up on the post-credits scene from Echo. This saw Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin get the initial idea to kick-start his run to become the Mayor of New York, which would have terrifying ramifications for the whole city.

Ritter's inclusion would be exciting and helpful for both Daredevil and the Punisher, although nothing is confirmed yet.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to hit Disney+ in March 2025.

