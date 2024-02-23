Marvel Studios Recast 2 Key Daredevil Actors In First 2024 Show

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Daredevil series main characters, Marvel Studios logo

Marvel Studios recast a couple of supporting actors from the Daredevil storyline under the radar in the MCU's most recent Disney+ show.

Fans finally got the answer to one of the oldest questions in the fandom when six shows from the Defenders Saga on Netflix were added to the grand MCU timeline on Disney+, officially making those stories MCU canon.

This all comes as Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio bring back their Marvel iconic performances as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Jon Bernthal also on the way to reprise his role as the Punisher soon.

Marvel Recasts Daredevil Actors for New Show

Marvel Studios' 2024 Disney+ show, Echo, recast several key supporting characters who were first seen with different actors in the Netflix-produced Daredevil series.

Echo, Kingpin, Echo series on Disney+
Marvel Studios

During the flashback to Wilson Fisk's childhood in the final Echo episode, Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk hears his parents, Bill and Marlene Fisk, who were played in the MCU by Richie Palmer Sr. and ML Gemmill.

Kingpin in Echo series
Marvel Studios

This marks another recasting from Netflix's Daredevil series, with Fisk's mother Marlene originally played by Angela Reed before Phyllis Somerville took on the role in the show's present-day scenes.

young Wilson Fisk, Marlene Fisk, Daredevil show
Netflix

Bill Fisk was played in the Netflix series by Domenick Lombardozzi, who was seen earlier in 2024 as Detective Guy Russo in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher Season 2. 

Bill Fisk, Daredevil
Netflix

The first character to be recast for the MCU was Vanessa Fisk, with Sandrine Holt replacing Ayelet Zurer in the role in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

Will Other Daredevil Characters Be Recast?

Looking at this news, there is surely a chance that other Daredevil characters could be recast, although Wilson Fisk's parents are certainly more minor compared to other potential returning characters.

Sandrine Holt taking over for Ayelet Zurer marks a bigger change in direction for Born Again with Vanessa Fisk's close ties to her husband, leaving many to wonder if anyone else could be in line for a change.

Thankfully, the characters that fans previously had major worries about are now settled out. This comes courtesy of news that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are now officially back to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again, as confirmed by leaked pictures from the set.

Additionally, Wilson Bethel got the same treatment as Woll and Henson as he came back into the MCU to continue his run as Bullseye, taking the spotlight in set photos showing his new costume opposite Charlie Cox.

Even as the new series goes through major behind-the-scenes changes as production gets back underway after the writers' and actors' strikes, recasting should not be as big of an issue thanks to these breaking stories.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently in production, although it no longer has an official release date.

