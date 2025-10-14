Marvel Boss Teases New Jessica Jones Series Coming ‘Sooner Than You Think'

According to Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum, a new Jessica Jones series might be coming 'sooner than you think.' More than five years after the original Jessica Jones series ended its run back in 2019, Krysten Ritter's super-powered private investigator is headed back to the small screen, as she is set to play a part in 2026's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The acclaimed Daredevil revival has sparked calls for all the other Netflix Marvel series to return in some form, with Ritter's Jones character at the top of most lists.

Speaking during a recent interview on Phase Hero, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum teased an imminent return for Ritter's Jessica Jones beyond just Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. When asked by host Brandon Davies about a potential Jessica Jones: Born Again, Winderbaum let slip, "[It's coming] maybe sooner than you think:"

Q: So, when's 'Jessica Jones: Born Again'?" Brad Winderbaum: "Maybe sooner than you think."

Star Krysten Ritter got in on the fun as well, when she was propped on what she would want to see from her character next in the on-screen comic book franchise.

"There's alot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore," and " I am not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it," Ritter remarked:

Krysten Ritter: "There's alot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it. And I am not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it."

No new Jessica Jones show has been officially announced at Marvel, but given the success of the Daredevil revival, it would not be all that surprising if Ritter's Marvel character were to get a similar treatment.

Ritter will make her grand return as Jessica Jones in next year's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The second season of the R-rated streaming series will follow Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he assembles a crack team to take on the villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio)—a team that should include Ritter's Jones. Born Again Season 2 is set to release on Disney+ in March 2026.

Will a New Jessica Jones Show Ever Happen?

It seems that, even though Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones has yet to make her on-screen return in the MCU officially, those in power are already thinking about her future within the franchise.

Jessica Jones on Netflix was one of the most (if not the most) celebrated series of its era, so it is no surprise Marvel would want to bring it back in some fashion.

According to a recent report, Marvel Studios plans to utilize the newly launched Daredevil: Born Again series as the foundation for its future streaming endeavors, with titles branching off from that series expected to arrive over the next couple of years. This reportedly includes plans for a revival of Jessica Jones.

And it is coming at the absolute perfect time, it would seem. Beyond next year's VisionQuest, the future of the MCU on streaming remains relatively unclear.

Things like Daredevil and X-Men '97 are confirmed to continue, but outside of that, no new shows have been revealed beyond 2026. This is the most uncertain time in the MCU when it comes to its streaming fare, since Disney+ launched back in 2019.

With the future wide open in terms of streaming content for the comic book universe, something like a Jessica Jones could fill this void perfectly, serving as the next chapter to this Defenders revival while bringing audiences back to the streamer to see what's next for the beloved on-screen supe.