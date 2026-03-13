Marvel Just Revealed Spider-Man's 2026 Live-Action Team (Photos)

The next time we see Spider-Man on screen, he'll be in a much grittier New York, set in the 1930s, wearing a trench coat and a fedora. Spider-Noir brings this version of the web-slinger to the small screen on May 27 via MGM+ and Prime Video. Instead of Peter Parker, this older Spidey assumes the name Ben Reilly, a world-weary, retired superhero turned private investigator.

Ben Reilly drinks and does things differently from the traditional Peter Parker. However, there's one thing these Spider-Men have in common: friends that dabble as crime-fighting partners. Ahead of Spider-Noir's May 2026 premiere, Oren Uziel revealed the team of friends in Spidey's corner. Speaking to Esquire, the showrunner confirmed that Cage's Ben Reilly will be aided by two key allies, Janet and Robbie, forming a three-person unit that drives the story. Describing the dynamic, Uziel stated that "It's a little three-headed team: Ben, Janet, and Robbie. They're always solving the cases together in their own way."

That trio consists of Cage's Ben Reilly, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, Reilly's sharp, loyal secretary, and Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Reilly's best friend and a dedicated freelance journalist working against the odds in Depression-era New York. Prime Video already delivered a sneak peek of this dynamic in the Spider-Noir trailer. In the trailer, it's evident that Janet and Robbie are always by Ben's side, checking to see if he's ok, especially when he's acting weird or returns after beating up bad guys in bars.

Amazon Prime Video

Ben Reilly is a hunted figure; he battles so many demons, especially his past. This makes it essential for him to have these emotional anchors around to keep him in check. The pair will also be actively investigating cases alongside Ben. With the show featuring villains like Electro, Silvermane, Molten Man, Sand Man, and Cat Hardy (the second live-action Black Cat), the trio will have their hands full.

What To Expect From Spider-Noir's Crime-Fighting Trio

The three characters appearing in both black and white and color are built to complement each other in a unique fashion. Ben Reilly is the broken one among the three. He's a former superhero who walked away from the costume after a personal tragedy and spent years keeping the world at arm's length. He's cynical, guarded, and reluctant. The extraordinary case that pulls him back into action means he can’t do it alone; he needs a reliable set of hands aiding him.

Amazon Prime Video

That's where Janet comes in. She fills a role the genre knows well: the indispensable partner who holds the operation together while the lead tries his best to keep himself together. Janet keeps Reilly's small detective agency running and, more importantly, keeps Reilly honest. She calls him out when he's acting poorly and cares deeply. She just won’t let Ben disappear into himself.

Amazon Prime Video

Robbie Robertson brings the third leg of the triangle. Where Reilly moves through the city's shadows, and Janet holds down the office, Robbie chases stories, knocks on doors, and pushes for answers. For an investigative show, a guy like him is extremely valuable. Think of him as the Karen Page of the trio.