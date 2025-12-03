Nicolas Cage’s 2026 Spider-Man Spinoff Series Receives Perfect Official Poster (Photo)

Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man spin-off series, set to debut on Amazon Prime Video, received its official poster ahead of its 2026 release. The Spider-Verse is expanding with the looming arrival of Spider-Noir on the small screen, continuing the story of Cage's Marvel hero introduced in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and who made a comeback in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The exact plot details of Spider-Noir are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to delve deeper into the private investigator-turned-superhero in an alternate universe version of 1930s New York.

Filming for Spider-Noir wrapped in March 2025, and it is expected to debut sometime in 2026. Prime Video officially unveiled the first look at Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man in May 2025, giving fans a stunning preview of how the Spider-Verse hero will be showcased in live-action. And now, Omelete officially revealed the first look at the poster for Prime Video's Spider-Noir, which will be displayed at this weekend's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Omelete

The official poster offers a perfect glimpse of the Spider-Verse hero, showcasing the character's noir-style detective office. It also says that the Spider-Noir in this universe is named Ben Reilly, which is interesting because the one featured in the Spider-Verse movies is named Peter Parker. It’s possible, though, that Ben Reilly is an alias and his real name is actually Peter.

In the comics, Ben Reilly is a genetically identical clone of Peter Parker, created by the Jackal during the Clone Saga storyline from the 1990s. Reilly eventually became the Scarlet Spider, a character also featured in Across the Spider-Verse, played by Andy Samberg.

Spider-Noir is headlined by Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Joker: Folie à Deux star Brendan Gleeson, and Li Jun Li. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, and it is already confirmed to have a Snyder Cut-like release.

Is Prime Video's Spider-Noir the Same One From the Spider-Verse Movies?

Prime Video

This latest Spider-Noir poster gave a strong preview of what to expect for the titular private investigator-turned-hero. The show's official synopsis also confirmed that the series will delve into a "rabbit hole of corruption" in New York City and that Spider-Man is an established hero in the past.

Given that there are aspects of corruption and potential mob ties, it's reasonable to assume that Nicolas Cage's hero is using the Ben Reilly alias as a cover to protect his real identity from those closest to him. Doing this would allow the character to remain the same as the one from the animated Spider-Verse movies, especially after Into the Spider-Verse confirmed that the Spider-Noir seen in the film was introduced as Peter Parker.

There is also the possibility that the character's name is indeed Ben Reilly, which would make this version distinct from the Spider-Verse one. If anything, this would benefit the show as it would lessen the anticipation for any future crossovers with the animated realm. It would also allow Spider-Noir to retain its gritty and grounded nature, making it a unique entry in the field of Spider-Man movies and shows.