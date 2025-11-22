Spider-Man Confirmed to Appear In 4 Upcoming Movies & TV Shows In 2026

Spider-Man will star in four new movies and shows coming in 2026, and it might be the Marvel hero's best year ever. Recent years have been rough for Spider-Man fans, as Marvel and Sony Pictures have kept fans waiting for the sequels to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Across the Spider-Verse. The only new movies to fill that void have come from the final chapters in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, with Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter ending the disastrous villain spin-off saga in 2024.

That said, there are some wins on the way, with Beyond the Spider-Verse finally coming in June 2027, the wall-crawler (and potentially multiple of them) set to return in December of that year in Avengers: Secret Wars, and Insomniac Games seemingly developing Spider-Man 3, continuing its beloved PS5 franchise. While all of those releases are still some time away, Spider-Man will star in four major movies and shows that are officially releasing in 2026...

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

While fans once expected Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to chronicle the early years of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, it turned out to be an alternate universe tale that presented a fresh take on the hero when it premiered in January 2025.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has officially been renewed through to at least Season 3, with the sophomore outing confirmed for Fall 2026. Season 1 left off with Norman Osborn's villainous side being exposed and Lonnie Lincoln becoming a super-powered Tombstone, setting up a chaotic future.

Looking ahead to Season 2, Disney+'s web-head epic will feature more of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, introduce Gwen Stacy, and tackle Venom, all while being "more grand, tragic, and funny" than the series' first go-round.

Spider-Noir

MGM+

Having voiced the grizzled wall-crawler in Into the Spider-Verse, Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage will reprise Spider-Man Noir in a live-action series for MGM+. The first look at Spider-Noir was released earlier this year, with its eight 45-minute episodes expected to be released in color and black-and-white in early 2026.

Spider-Noir will star Cage as an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator as he "grapplies with his past life" as the only superhero in 1930s New York.

The MGM+ series' seven main actors also feature New Girl actor Lamorne Morris as Daily Bugle icon Robbie Robertson and The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson as a New York mob boss and, potentially, Spider-Noir's big bad.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Almost five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the box office (and fans' minds), Tom Holland will finally return to the MCU on July 31 in Brand New Day. As usual for the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, he will be accompanied by other heroes, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

While countless set photos and videos have surfaced online from the Spider-Man 4 production in the U.K., the story remains a closely guarded secret. The movie will finally follow up on Spider-Man: Homecoming's post-credit scene as Michael Mando's Scorpion plays a major role, but it's still unclear who the main villain is.

Furthermore, fans are yet to discover how Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds return after losing all memory of Peter Parker. They will also be joined by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who has been rumored to play every Marvel character under the sun, but her actual role remains a mystery.

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 5

Disney Jr.

Spidey and his Amazing Friends was officially renewed for Season 5 in February and is expected to begin at some point in 2026. The Disney Jr. original series features Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy as young superheroes taking on threats like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Rhino, Electro, and more.

In Season 4, the Amazing Friends have wrapped up last season's "Dino-Webs" story arc and begun their "Water-Webs" era, getting some cool aquatic superpowers and pirate-themed outfits. It's unclear what new storyline will be at the center of Season 5 when it debuts in 2026.

This year, Disney Jr. added a new Spidey spin-off in Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, starring Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho. Next up, Marvel's preschool TV universe will add Avengers: Mightiest Friends in 2027, which just revealed its new Avengers roster in a Disney+ crossover.

Is Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

There has been considerable debate over recent years regarding whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. This comes in large part due to scheduling classes with Brand New Day and Holland's role in The Odyssey.

Most recently, scooper Daniel Richtman (via ScreenTime) noted that Holland's Spider-Man is not "currently" in Doomsday but will play a "major role" the following year in Avengers: Secret Wars. That said, there is still time for him to join the cast in reshoots, but it is unlikely to be in any significant capacity.

The exciting twist comes in a further post from Richtman on X, who stated, "There was a stunt double for Spider-Man, it just wasn't for Holland." Naturally, this has fans hoping that, while Holland is busy with Brand New Day, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire may fill the Spider-Man void in 2026's Multiversal romp.

Meanwhile, Garfield has "unequivocally" denied that he will appear in Doomsday, but it's safe to say no one will believe him after the No Way Home debacle. That said, Garfield did reveal his hopes of joining another upcoming Marvel movie, that being 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

In fact, Tobey Maguire has been the latest to join the Avengers 5 rumor mill after the early 2000s Spider-Man actor was spotted in London, where Doomsday and Brand New Day were in production at the time. If the 2026 blockbuster is hiding a secret wall-crawler, it's not out of the question that it could be Maguire's.