Andrew Garfield Wants to Return as Spider-Man For This 2027 Marvel Movie

Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield is eyeing up another comeback in a 2027 Marvel movie. Years after he last donned the legendary spandex in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the British actor spent much of 2021 denying that he was coming back for Spider-Man: No Way Home amid leaks, rumors, and theories. Of course, the movie's release confirmed that Garfield was the werewolf after all when his return alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland stunned moviegoers.

Since then, the Oscar-nominee has been pestered on at almost every press tour and interview as to whether he will return again, be that in Avengers: Secret Wars, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, or Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In response, Garfield has taken on a new strategy to combat rumors, simply avoiding commenting, knowing full well his No Way Home denials mean nobody will take his word at face value when it comes to Spider-Man for the foreseeable future.

During a recent interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Andrew Garfield was asked what superhero crossovers and team-ups could be in his Spider-Man future, and, surprisingly, it wasn't Avengers: Secret Wars that jumped to mind first.

The actor noted that he "really [loves] the Spider-Verse movies" from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, signaling his interest in joining the animated web-slinging franchise with a subtle, "Just putting that out there:"

"I really love the 'Spider-Verse' movies. I love [Phil Lord] and [Christopher Miller]. Just putting that out there."

Beyond the Spider-Verse will conclude Miles Morales' animated trilogy on June 18, 2027, months before Avengers: Secret Wars lands on December 17, 2027.

Some may recall that Garfield had a cameo in Across the Spider-Verse, featuring archive footage from The Amazing Spider-Man. Regardless, fans remain hopeful to see Garfield, along with No Way Home fellows Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, return properly in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

While Garfield is eager to sling his webs again in Spider-Verse 3, the British actor shut down the chances of him appearing in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, responding, "No, unequivically f***ing no" (via GQ).

Even though Spider-Verse tops the list of Garfield's Spider-Man future hopes, he went on to tease an interest in working with another British superhero, praising Tom Hardy as a "really formidable actor" and calling his Venom "super fun:"

"Tom Hardy is obviously a really formidable actor, and what he's done with 'Venom' is super fun."

The Amazing Spider-Man star singled out another Marvel Legacy superhero, sharing his love for actor Hugh Jackman and the character of Wolverine, and implying he may be on his list of dream crossovers.

Garfield concluded with a rather broad sentiment, saying he is generally "up for a good time," suggesting that he is open to any story or project that feels right, both for him and his beloved version of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

How Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Could Fit Into Spider-Verse 3

Across the Spider-Verse featured multiple live-action cameos, most notably from Donald Glover's Prowler and Peggy Lu's Mrs. Chen. As Beyond the Spider-Verse closes out the animated trilogy, it seems inevitable that Miles' final animated chapter will go bigger than ever with even more Spider-Man surprises.

It's too soon to tell whether the three live-action Spider-Men will actually appear in Beyond the Spider-Verse and how exactly that could happen. Chances are, an appearance from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire would be a quick cameo, as was the case with the live-action characters in Spider-Verse 2.

Alternatively, Spider-Verse 3 could take a different route and introduce animated Variants of the No Way Home stars, voiced by their live-action actors. This could open the doors to the iconic wall-crawlers playing a bigger role in Spider-Verse 3, either helping Miles and Gwen or, albeit less likely, siding with Miguel O'Hara.

Ultimately, the most probable route would have the Spider-Verse crew stumbling into the wrong universes on their mission to rescue Miles from the clutches of his evil Prowler self, bumping into these Spider-Men in the process.