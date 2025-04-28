Andrew Garfield Deploys New Strategy to Combat 'Avengers: Secret Wars' Rumors

At the 2025 Middle East Film and Comic Con, Andrew Garfield subtly reacted to the swirling rumors about his potential involvement in Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead of outright denying the speculation, as he did during the lead-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield opted for a more reserved approach. During a meet-and-greet, a fan enthusiastically told Garfield, "I can't wait to see you in Secret Wars." Rather than denying or offering any verbal response, Garfield smiled and moved on.

This different strategy reignited speculation about whether he may secretly return to the MCU in some form. No Spider-Man actor, including Tom Holland, was included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, but that doesn't rule out any of the trio for Secret Wars. Garfield's choice to remain silent will keep fans guessing, making this moment especially significant as excitement for Secret Wars grows two years away from release.

This new update on Garfield's Secret Wars strategy comes from Itzy Reviews on Instagram, showcasing the celebrity interaction.

At the height of Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors in 2021, Garfield famously went on a media blitz where he repeatedly denied involvement. He often gave detailed and elaborate explanations to throw fans off the scent. His denials ultimately proved misdirections, as he famously reprised his role as Peter "3" Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Holland.

Garfield previously called his time of deceiving interviewers about his Spidey return "stressful...but also weirdly enjoyable."

Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for release on May 7, 2027 and is expected to serve as the culminating moment in Marvel's Multiverse Saga, potentially rebooting elements of the MCU forever. The Russo Bros. are returning to direct their fourth Avengers film, and Stephen McFeely is penning the new script.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No matter how he handles two years of questioning, Garfield's Peter 3 could easily fit into Avengers: Secret Wars with some more Multiverse magic.

While Avengers: Doomsday focuses heavily on characters from Fox's old X-Men universe, many fans believe Secret Wars is being saved for a significant crossover of different Spider-Men.

Sony Pictures, however, still owns the rights to all live-action Spider-Man portrayals. This adds another layer of complexity to bringing Garfield back, even if Tom Holland's Spider-Man is already locked in for Avengers 6 following Brand New Day.

In 2022, Garfield claimed that there were "no plans" for his version of the character to return, even though he admitted no one will likely ever trust him again:

"No plans, that's the truth. I mean, everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now, that's that."

After the Doomsday chair reveal, there's also a chance Garfield won't be given the responsibility of lying about another Spider-Man appearance, as Marvel Studios could decide to tell fans outright that he will return in Secret Wars.