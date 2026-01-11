James Gunn's DCU Super-Family Now Includes 7 Members (Photos)

The DCU's Super-Family already has more than half a dozen key members under DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's watch. Gunn's new DC Universe kicked off in theaters with 2025's Superman, starting the Man of Steel's next big-screen journey with a bang after the director's previous work with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. This franchise is expected to introduce dozens of new heroes, including an important group of Kryptonians on Earth, after Gunn's first DC solo movie.

James Gunn's Superman introduced the first seven members of the Super-Family. While the Last Son of Krypton faced a horde of powerful villains in his introductory DC Studios film, led by Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, the story delivered on introducing the leading character's strong supporting cast.

Superman marks DC Studios' first theatrical effort under co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, the film shows Clark Kent in his early days as a reporter and superhero before he confronts Lex Luthor and other major antagonists.

Every Member of the DCU Super-Family Introduced So Far

Superman/Kal-El

David Corenswet

David Corenswet's Clark Kent, better known as Kal-El Superman, is the new DCU's leading Kryptonian character. Starting in his early days as a Daily Planet reporter and a superhero, 2025's Superman movie put the red-caped hero into his first major battle and gave fans the chance to see what he could do against his enemies.

Boasting over half a dozen powers straight from the comics, Superman showed no fear in taking down Lex Luthor, fighting a clone of himself in the process as well. Already confirmed to continue his story in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, Corenswet will get to further explore his Kryptonian roots while fighting alongside Lex against a bigger threat.

Supergirl/Kara Zor-El

Milly Alcock

In Superman's final moments, fans got their first full look at Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the DCU's Supergirl and Kal-El's cousin. Donning her full costume under a long beige winter coat, Kara busted into the Fortress of Solitude in search of her dog, and she seemed to be recovering from a long stretch of partying.

Alcock will return to the big screen for her own solo adventure in 2026's Supergirl, which will adapt the Woman of Tomorrow storyline from DC Comics. Leading the first solo Supergirl movie on the big screen in more than 40 years, Superman's cousin will get her fair share of action against powerful and wild villains like Jason Momoa's Lobo through her full DCU debut.

Jor-El

Bradley Cooper

Only seen through a distorted video message, James Gunn introduced Rocket Raccoon star Bradley Cooper to the DCU as Kal-El's father, Jor-El. Known as one of Krypton's foremost scientific minds, Jor-El sent his infant son to Earth during Krypton's destruction to save his life and help the Kryptonian race live on.

Cooper's Jor-El caused major controversy in Superman's plot, as the public believed his video message told his son to repopulate with Earth's women and take out those who opposed him. As of writing, Jor-El's future in the DCU is still unknown, particularly since he is presumed to be dead.

Lara Lor-Van

Angela Sarafyan

Joining Bradley Cooper in David Corenswet's Superman family is Angela Sarafyan, who takes on the role of Lara Lor-Van, Kal-El's mother. Only appearing in the aforementioned video message, Lara shares her love for her son while telling him about his mission to conquer Earth with Jor-El.

Krypto

While the human characters in the Super Family drive the story forward, the group becomes complete with the inclusion of Krypto the Super-Dog. Depicted in live-action for the first time in Superman, Krypto shows off many of his incredible otherworldly powers, including flight, superspeed, and superstrength.

Krypto may look like the average Earth-based mutt, complete with messy white fur, but his biology allows him to pull off tricks and action no normal canine could imagine achieving. As Krypto joins Supergirl at the end of this first movie, the sky may be the limit for what's in store in this pup's story.

Jonathan Kent

Pruitt Taylor Vince

Moving to Clark Kent's Earth-based family, his father figure is depicted through Pruitt Taylor Vince's take on Jonathan Kent.

Jonathan is from Smallville, Kansas, and works as a farmer while also raising Clark Kent, whom he took in upon his crash-landing on Earth before adopting him as his son. Giving Clark a sense of humanity and a grounded nature, Jonathan gives his extraterrestrial son every ounce of support he can as he continues his hero's journey.

Martha Kent

Neva Howell

Adding another layer of love to Clark's Earth family is his adoptive mother and Jonathan Kent's wife, Neva Howell's Martha Kent. While Martha's story in the DCU is still unfolding, her support and love for her son and family will be a monumental aspect of how this trio survives and thrives in the franchise's future.

Bonus: Zor-El (Supergirl)

David Krumholtz

2026's Supergirl will introduce DCU fans to Kara Zor-El's family as her father, Zor-El, comes into play behind a performance from David Krumholtz (recently seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer). Known as Jor-El's brother and a brilliant scientist in his own right, Zor-El has gone through multiple different characterizations, but he is expected to play a pivotal role in developing Alcock's Supergirl.

Bonus: Alura In-Ze (Supergirl)

Emily Beecham

Next to David Krumholtz's Zor-El, Supergirl will also pull back the curtain for Emily Beecham's DCU debut as his wife and Supergirl's mother, Alura In-Ze. This will be only the second time Alura has been depicted in live-action, giving DC Studios a chance to deliver the most in-depth look at the character to date.

Bonus: Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan

While Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (played in Superman by Rachel Brosnahan) is not naturally thought of as part of the Super Family, she is known as the love of Clark Kent's life. Superman shows Clark and Lois in the early stages of their relationship, but as this franchise progresses, fans may see their bonds deepen with a potential engagement and marriage at a later date.