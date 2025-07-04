DC Studios Just Revealed Superman's 7th Superpower In 2025 Movie

DC Studios officially gave fans a first look at Superman's seventh power that the character will display in Superman. Throughout different marketing materials and promotional footage, multiple superpowers that David Corenswet's Clark Kent will have in Superman have been showcased. A lot of classic powers Superman has always had in his arsenal will be included in James Gunn's upcoming DCU film, staying true to the nature of the source material and previous on-screen versions of the Man of Steel.

One of Superman's latest trailers finally showcased Superman using his heat vision for the very first time. Many fans expected Corenswet's version of the character to have heat vision in his arsenal, but the latest trailer showcasing it officially confirmed that he would display that superpower.

With Superman using heat vision in the trailer, the DCU's version of Clark Kent now has seven superpowers that have been confirmed either on-screen or through some sort of official release. For example, one of Superman's other powers that has not been showcased in any of the trailers was included in a DCU tie-in comic.

It is worth noting that an official image of a Superman toy included showcasing the character with red eyes, indicating that he would have heat vision, but the trailer featuring a shot of Superman using his heat vision was the first time that DC Studios showed it in canon.

Superman is directed and written by James Gunn. The film will also star Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), and Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Every Superpower Confirmed for James Gunn's Superman Movie

Flight

Superman would not be Superman if he couldn't fly. Of every superhero that possesses the ability of flight, the Man of Steel is most definitely the one general audiences think of.

In the trailers for Superman (and the tie-in comic titled Superman: A Friend Unleashed), the character has been showcased mid-flight multiple times and during multiple scenes.

Super Strength

Another cornerstone superpower that Superman always has is super strength, and James Gunn's version of the character will be no different.

In the latest Superman trailer, a skyscraper in Metropolis begins to fall down (find out how Metropolis will get destroyed here). However, before it can hit the ground and injure or kill any of the city's civilians, Superman gets underneath it and keeps it from coming down completely.

There are other shots in Superman's promotional material that highlight Superman's super strength. When the film is finally released, fans can expect to see that strength on display a lot.

Super Speed

Superman's super speed was also showcased in Superman's official trailer. The most notable shot of him moving at breakneck speeds is when he jumps in front of a small child to save them from getting hurt.

The Last Son of Krypton's super speed applies both in the air and on the ground. Like his other powers, Superman will likely utilize his quickness a lot in the upcoming film. However, it may not be as prominently featured as some of the other powers.

Healing Through Sunlight Absorption

One of Superman's most unique powers is his ability to heal himself through exposure to the sun. This power was shown in detail for Henry Cavill's Superman, and is something that has been explored in the source material on multiple occasions.

In the Superman marketing footage, Superman can be seen absorbing the sunlight while he is weak. This most likely occurs after he has been exposed to Kryptonite, which the trailer confirmed that he will be in one scene, as even being around the element weakens him tremendously.

X-ray Vision

Superman's x-ray vision is the only superpower the Man of Steel has that has not been featured on-screen yet. Instead, it was the power that was confirmed in a tie-in comic.

In that comic, Superman looks through a building from the outside to try to find a group of trapped scientists. He eventually locates them on the 14th floor.

X-ray vision is a power that Henry Cavill's Superman notably did not use all that much. It has not been revealed how much Corenswet's version of the character will utilize it, but it has been confirmed that he will put it on display in some way.

Durability

Another superpower that Superman always has on display is his durability. As long as there is no Kryptonite around, Superman can pretty much take anything thrown at him.

James Gunn did tease that his version of Superman will be a bit different from previous versions, so it is possible that Superman's Kal-El won't be quite as durable as other versions.

However, trailers have already showcased that he will be able to withstand a lot, so it is safe to say that he will still be a force to be reckoned with.