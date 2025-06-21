DC Confirms James Gunn's Superman Has 1 Secret Power

DC Studios confirmed a special secret power coming to David Corenswet's Man of Steel in the new James Gunn Superman movie. Thus far, fans have gotten a peek at the DCU reboot's take on the iconic Kryptonian, including several looks at the character's special amped-up abilities (i.e., heat vision, super-strength, and flight, to name a few). However, what tool in the character's super-powered tool set is his strongest has been a question for some time... that is, until now.

A new piece of Superman marketing confirmed the titular character's strongest secret power set to appear as a part of the James Gunn film. The long-standing comic book character has had plenty of exciting capabilities over the years, but one particular power has anchored the hero, and it looks as though his Superman appearance will be no different.

According to a new Daily Planet article released as a part of Superman's ongoing viral marketing campaign (via Home of DCU on X), the DCU Superman's strongest secret power will be "his huge heart."

Warner Bros.

The in-universe, new piece (which funnily enough seems to have been written by Superman's journalist alter-ego Clark Kent) describes the hero's various superpowers, calling out his "flight," "super speed," and "super strength" before settling on the hope-filled organ beating in his chest as his "strongest power:"

"In his time protecting Metropolis, we've come to see Superman display an array of powers from flight and super speed to super strength. As impressive as these abilities are, many say his strongest power is his huge heart that allows him to keep hope alive."

So far, Superman's various powers have been fully displayed throughout its marketing, with several epic fight scenes shown off in the movie's myriad trailers, snippets, and special teases.

The character's powerset seems to be pretty traditional when it comes to DC's Man of Steel. Flight, super speed, and heat vision are all there, as well as things like super hearing (allowing him to hear people from great distances) and the oft-forgotten x-ray vision—which was not used in the DCEU's take on the hero.

However, this 'secret power' may surprise fans, as it is not one of the many physical abilities that most associate with iconic comic book characters; often, it is Superman's heart that makes him different from the super-powered foes he is fighting, giving him the upper hand.

David Corenswet will debut as Superman in James Gunn's new high-flying DCU kick-off movie, officially starting the Guardian of the Galaxy director's new vision for an interconnected on-screen DC world.

Superman will soar into theaters on Friday, July 11. The film follows Corenswet's titular hero as he navigates to being a god-like savior for the people of Earth while also trying to be an everyday normal human (which is difficult, seeing as he is a super-powered alien). Corenswet is joined by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Nathan Fillion as part of the new movie's epic DC Comics cast.

Why Superman's Heart Is His Most Significant Secret Power

Warner Bros.

While some may scoff at the idea of Superman's heart being called out as his "strongest" secret power in James Gunn's new DC reboot, this is nothing new for the character.

Since his debut in comics in 1938, Superman has been defined by a strong will and deep-rooted moral compass. After all, the Superman symbol is the Kryptonian marker for hope. Superman, as a character, is not just a god-like boy scout doing good for no particular reason. It is his heart that defines him. His unique mix of human and Kryptonian lineage creates this unique mix where he is driven by his love of humanity but powered by his Kryptonian abilities.

Time and time again, this deeply instilled love of the people around him ensures the Man of Steel comes out on top. In fact, DC Comics describes Hal Jordan's Green Lantern as one of the few genuine threats to Superman in the entire DC universe.

This is not because Green Lantern has some sort of secret technique to render Superman's powers useless or can hit harder than the fan-favorite boy in blue, but because he is one of the only characters in the DC world to have the same iron will as the iconic Man of Steel.

Fans may get a taste of this power with Nathan Fillion's Guy Garnder in the upcoming Superman movie. Still, without the resolve of someone like Hal Jordan, it seems unlikely Garnder will be able to put up a proper fight with David Corenswet's DC character.

One way fans will almost surely see Superman's heart on display in his super-powered endeavors in the new movie will come with the villain Ultraman. While the mysterious character's true identity has not yet been revealed, he looks to be somehow able to mimic the Man of Steel's powers, making him a significant threat.

However, like Guy Gardner, Ultraman, too, lacks one key thing that you simply cannot replicate. Kal-El's heart. This level of resolve and passion for the cause will help Corenswet's comic book character triumph in the end, no matter how stacked against him the odds may seem.