James Gunn Just Unveiled the 9th Super-Family Member In the DCU

The DCU under James Gunn is continuing to build out its Super-Family, with a new character being revealed in marketing. With Superman and Supergirl serving as the first two theatrical pillars of the DCU, the franchise has placed major emphasis on both Clark Kent's Earth roots and the broader legacy of Krypton.

During the Puppy Bowl, DC Studios unveiled a brand-new teaser for Supergirl, offering fans their most detailed look yet at Krypton before its destruction, including the first glimpse of a young puppy version of Krypto. The teaser also featured the first live-action appearance of Zor-El, Kara's father, played by David Krumholtz, joining Emily Beecham's Alura In-Ze, Kara's mother. Supergirl is slated to release in theaters on June 26.

These scenes are set to appear in flashbacks depicting the final days of Krypton, including the failed effort to save Argo City and the unfolding of the story of "Krypton didn't die in a day," as Kara says in the Supergirl trailers.

In DC Comics, Zor-El, the younger brother of Jor-El and father of Kara Zor-El, is pivotal for preserving part of Krypton's legacy. The role isn't expected to be too large in terms of screentime, but adding to the Super-Family is significant.

Most importantly, Gunn altered classic DC lore in Superman, aligning Kal-El's parents more closely with what fans understand to be General Zod's mission: Earth's domination. This twist, which rattled viewers in 2025, set up the Super-Family in a major way, drawing a hard line between Kal-El's alien heritage and Earthly upbringing.

The Expanding DCU Super-Family Roster

Superman/Kal-El

Played by David Corenswet, Kal-El is the center of the DCU and the Super-Family. Corenswet is set to return in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, already in the gym and getting back in Superman shape.

In 2025's Superman movie, a major part of the film is Kal-El's identity crisis, as his world is flipped upside down and he learns that his biological parents sent him to Earth to rule. Ultimately, he learns that none of that matters, but what he does with the powers he's been given.

Supergirl/Kara Zor-El

Milly Alcock brings Supergirl into the DCU after a brief debut in Superman, followed by her first solo film coming this June with Supergirl.

Unlike her cousin, Kara is shaped by firsthand memories of Krypton and its destruction, giving her a more hardened and emotionally complex worldview.

DC Studios already highlighted how she contrasts with Kal-El, with Superman seeing the good in people while Kara claims she sees the "truth" in them.

Jor-El

Guardians of the Galaxy alum Bradley Cooper stepped into the role of a Jor-El who is far from the altruistic scientist of previous iterations. The decoded messages in Superman revealed a father who wanted his son to rule Earth with absolute power.

James Gunn confirmed that this "ruler" twist is here to stay, fundamentally changing how we view the House of El.

Lara Lor-Van

Played by Angela Sarafyan, she's also in the projection and message with her husband, Jor-El, that was decoded in Superman, showing their true colors.

As the mother of Superman, her role in Kal-El's lineage is obviously of great importance, as the mother to the last son of Krypton. That said, she probably won't have a future role in the DCU.

Krypto

Krypto debuted in Superman as a "fostered" companion to Clark, but in the DCU, he is canonically Kara's dog.

The upcoming Supergirl film will explore their bond more directly, with Krypto already seen getting sick or injured. Despite his limited screen time so far, Krypto has already emerged as an early DCU fan-favorite character.

Jonathan Kent

Pruitt Taylor Vince delivered one of the most impactful scenes in recent comic book history, showing the heart of Clark Kent's humanity. The porch scene in the 2025 film, where he helped Clark navigate the revelation of his biological parents, was a profound message for all audiences.

By teaching him that his choices define him rather than his origins, Jonathan gave Clark what he needed to face his messed-up heritage.

Martha Kent

The adopted mother of Clark, played by Neva Howell, brought real comfort to the Superman film. Martha and Jonathan will likely be back in future sequels whenever Superman returns to Smallville.

Alura In-Ze

Emily Beecham portrays Alura In-Ze, Kara's mother and Kal-El's aunt. She appears in flashbacks in Supergirl, depicting the final days of Krypton and the failed attempt to save Argo City. Alura's role will be tied to Kara's trauma, memory, and unresolved grief.

Bonus: Lois Lane

Dating Clark Kent/Superman, Lois (played by Rachel Brosnahan) isn't part of the Super-Family yet but could be upon a marriage in the DCU.

Lois is expected to be a major part of the DCU going forward, with a return in Man of Tomorrow confirmed by Gunn.

This is great news for DC fans, as Brosnahan's chemistry with Corenswet was widely praised, ranking high among past iterations of the iconic superhero couple.