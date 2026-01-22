Superman 2: New Photo of David Corenswet Excites the Fanbase

DC fans may have just gotten their clearest sign yet that Superman’s next cinematic chapter is officially underway. A newly surfaced photo featuring actor David Corenswet sent online speculation into overdrive, largely because of what it implies rather than what it shows.

Recently, celebrity personal trainer Paolo Mascitti shared an Instagram Stories post from inside a gym. The image places Mascitti front and center, with Corenswet, tagged in the photo, flexing in the background. While the trainer’s post didn’t explicitly reference Superman, the timing—and Corenswet’s presence—was more than enough to get fans buzzing.

Paolo Mascitti

For many, the photo feels like a quiet confirmation that Corenswet is already preparing for the Superman sequel. The James Gunn-helmed film, officially titled Man of Tomorrow, will arrive in theaters in July 2027. Considering the amount of time needed for pre-production, filming, and post-production, it makes sense that Corenswet would need to get back into Man of Steel shape over a year and a half before the film’s release.

David Corenswet Is Getting Back in Shape for Superman 2

Warner Bros.

Mascitti is no stranger to the DCU’s rising stars. The trainer has worked closely not only with Corenswet but also with his Superman co-stars Edi Gathegi and María Gabriela de Faría, helping them achieve the physicality required for their roles. His client list extends well beyond DC, too, including Lucifer star Tom Ellis, S.W.A.T. actor Alex Russell, and pop and Broadway singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Corenswet’s initial physical evolution under Mascitti’s watchful eye saw the 6’4” Juilliard-trained actor undergo a staggering transformation. Seeing him seemingly resume that level of training suggests DC Studios is keeping things on a tight, carefully planned schedule behind the scenes.

Man of Tomorrow will continue the story of Corenswet’s Clark Kent within DC Studios’ new cinematic universe. While plot specifics remain under wraps, Deadline confirmed in December 2025 that actor Lars Eidinger will appear in the film as the supervillain Brainiac. A cosmic antagonist from the planet Colu, Brainiac is a hyper-intelligent android—sometimes a cyborg—obsessed with collecting knowledge and sometimes shrinking entire cities to add to his collection.

DC Comics

Fans have speculated that Brainiac’s arrival on Earth will have a profound effect on everyone in Superman’s orbit. Most importantly, it’s thought that his presence may force Superman and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) into a tenuous alliance to save the world they view so differently.

As the events of Man of Tomorrow play out, Corenswet must match Superman’s famous aesthetic. Mascitti’s photo reminds fans that Corenswet remains deeply committed to the role and that DC Studios is gearing up for its most ambitious project yet. More importantly, it keeps excitement for the fledgling cinematic universe alive during the gap between projects.

For a character as culturally significant as Superman, that steady momentum matters. If history is an indication, more teasers about the Man of Steel’s next film—whether from Mascitti, Corenswet and his co-stars, or Gunn himself—will set the internet ablaze over the next year and a half. What any future teases may entail is anyone’s guess.